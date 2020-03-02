Yamaha India Completes Transition To BS6 Emission Norms; Announces Prices For Full Range

Yamaha Motor India has completed the transition towards BS6 emission norms, ahead of the deadline of March 31, 2020. The Japanese manufacturer's mass-market two-wheelers vary from 125 cc scooters to 250 cc motorcycles, which now meet the new emission regulations. This includes the new Fascino and Ray-ZR FI 125 cc scooters, FZ-FI and FZS-FI, YZF-R15 V3.0, MT-15, and the FZ-25 as well as the FZS-25 motorcycles. Prices for the range start at ₹ 66,430 for the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI, going up to ₹ 1.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Yamaha YZF-F15. Prices for the BS6 FZ-25 will be announced in April 2020, while the FZS-25 will go on sale later in the year.
This also means that Yamaha India will effectively discontinue its entry-level commuter offerings. The company already confirmed the discontinuation of the Fascino and Ray-ZR 110, while the chord has been cut on the Saluto RX 110, Saluto 125 and the SZ-RR 150 motorcycles. The company's bike range will now begin from 150 cc, while scooters now start from 125 cc. The new Fascino and Ray-ZR are also the brand's entry-level models in India.
Yamaha commenced its transition to BS6 regulations in November last year with the FZ-FI, followed by the R15 V3.0 in December. The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI was introduced the same month with sales beginning in January, with the Ray-ZR and MT-15 BS6 arriving in February 2020.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.