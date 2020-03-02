New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha India Completes Transition To BS6 Emission Norms; Announces Prices For Full Range

Yamaha's mass-market range now starts with the Fascino 125 FI, going up to the FZ-25 in the quarter-litre segment.

Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Yamaha BS6 125-150 cc are already on sale. The FZ-25 BS6 will go on sale in April 2020

Yamaha Motor India has completed the transition towards BS6 emission norms, ahead of the deadline of March 31, 2020. The Japanese manufacturer's mass-market two-wheelers vary from 125 cc scooters to 250 cc motorcycles, which now meet the new emission regulations. This includes the new Fascino and Ray-ZR FI 125 cc scooters, FZ-FI and FZS-FI, YZF-R15 V3.0, MT-15, and the FZ-25 as well as the FZS-25 motorcycles. Prices for the range start at ₹ 66,430 for the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI, going up to ₹ 1.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Yamaha YZF-F15. Prices for the BS6 FZ-25 will be announced in April 2020, while the FZS-25 will go on sale later in the year.

This also means that Yamaha India will effectively discontinue its entry-level commuter offerings. The company already confirmed the discontinuation of the Fascino and Ray-ZR 110, while the chord has been cut on the Saluto RX 110, Saluto 125 and the SZ-RR 150 motorcycles. The company's bike range will now begin from 150 cc, while scooters now start from 125 cc. The new Fascino and Ray-ZR are also the brand's entry-level models in India.

Yamaha commenced its transition to BS6 regulations in November last year with the FZ-FI, followed by the R15 V3.0 in December. The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI was introduced the same month with sales beginning in January, with the Ray-ZR and MT-15 BS6 arriving in February 2020.

