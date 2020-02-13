New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha India Appoints Hideki Fujiwara As R&D Chief

Fujiwara has comprehensive experience as Chief of Engine Design of the litre-class Yamaha YZF-R1 and as Project Leader of the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R1.

Updated:
Fujiwara takes over as Managing Director of Yamah Motor R&D India

Highlights

  • Fujiwara has been working with Yamaha since 1989
  • He has extensive experience as Chief of Engine Design of YZF-R1
  • He was the Project Head of the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R1

Yamaha India has appointed Hideki Fujiwara as the Managing Director of Yamaha's research wing, Yamaha Motor Research & Development India (YMRI) Private Limited from February 1, 2020. Fujiwara has replaced Yasuo Ishihara as the MD of YMRI. Fujiawara has over 30 years of experience with Yamaha, beginning his professional journey in 1989 with Yamaha Motor Co. Limited, Japan. During his tenure, he has played a significant role in developing a strong R&D structure and driving Yamaha's long term growth strategy. His major accomplishments in Yamaha include Project Chief of Engine Design for Yamaha YZF-R1 (2004, 2007 & 2009) and Project Leader of YZF-R1 (2015).

Fujiwara has made exemplary contributions in the designing of four-stroke engine parts, new engine layout for production models like YZF-R1 in 2004, YZF-R1 in 2007 and YZF-R1 in 2009. The R1 is rated as one of the most popular superbikes since it was introduced first in 1998. The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 is powered by a 998 cc, crossplane four-cylinder engine with maximum power rated at 197 bhp. The 2015 YZF-R1 which he headed as Project Leader, incorporated sophisticated traction control system, slide control system, anti-wheelie lift control system, launch control system, as well as a quick shift system. The other key projects Fujiwara handled at YMC, Japan are the Cost Innovation Project (2009-2012) and Advanced Development of Engine and Vehicle Control (2014-2019).

0 Comments

Fujiwara has also played the role of a mentor as a part-time lecturer at Tokyo Institute of Technology (2015-2019) teaching Mechanical Systems Science. He has been a lecturer of "Motorcycle Basics Course" at the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. as well. His assignments with YMRI for the coming years will include concurrent engineering, cost innovation to value creation, along with developing skills of local staff. He is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Nara College, Japan.

