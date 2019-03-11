Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175

Yamaha Motor India has announced accessories for the recently launched FZ and FZ-S V3.0 motorcycles in the country. The new accessories for the Yamaha FZ V3.0 can be purchased at the company's dealerships and include visual and practical upgrades for the 150 cc motorcycles. The accessories are priced from as low as ₹ 175 for the tank pad that protects the fuel tank from scratches, going all the way till ₹ 800 for new body decals that can be added to the fuel tank and shrouds, side panels and tail section.

The accessories can be purchased from authorised Yamaha dealerships pan India

The accessories list also includes a metal pillion footrest that is priced at ₹ 400, while a practical addition will be the handlebar-mounted USB charger priced at ₹ 750. A phone holder though is not offered by Yamaha and will have to be purchased separately. Protective accessories are also available and include a engine underbelly bash plate for ₹ 300, engine guard for ₹ 800 and a black seat cover for ₹ 300.

The Yamaha FZ V3.0 accessories list does not include any performance upgrades

The accessories does not get any performance add-ons sadly, with the stock motor being a 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 13.2 bhp at 8000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of peak torque available at 6000 rpm. The motor continues to be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc units at either end. The third generation FZ was introduced in January and was updated with single-channel ABS as standard, along with the revised design, new single-piece seat and a LED headlamp.

The Yamaha FZ V3.0 is priced at ₹ 95,000, while the FZ-S V3.0 is priced at ₹ 97,000 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The latter gets an engine cowl and chrome highlights on the shrouds, along with new colour options. The FZ V3.0 competes against a number of offerings in the segment including the Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and even the Hero Xtreme 200R.

