Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175

New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From ₹ 175

The accessories list include both cosmetic and practical enhancements for the Yamaha FZ and FZ-S V3.0 that was introduced in January this year.

View Photos

Yamaha Motor India has announced accessories for the recently launched FZ and FZ-S V3.0 motorcycles in the country. The new accessories for the Yamaha FZ V3.0 can be purchased at the company's dealerships and include visual and practical upgrades for the 150 cc motorcycles. The accessories are priced from as low as ₹ 175 for the tank pad that protects the fuel tank from scratches, going all the way till ₹ 800 for new body decals that can be added to the fuel tank and shrouds, side panels and tail section.

Also Read: 2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 Launched In India

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

1.06 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

bah5pt08

The accessories can be purchased from authorised Yamaha dealerships pan India

The accessories list also includes a metal pillion footrest that is priced at ₹ 400, while a practical addition will be the handlebar-mounted USB charger priced at ₹ 750. A phone holder though is not offered by Yamaha and will have to be purchased separately. Protective accessories are also available and include a engine underbelly bash plate for ₹ 300, engine guard for ₹ 800 and a black seat cover for ₹ 300.

jsinfie8

The Yamaha FZ V3.0 accessories list does not include any performance upgrades

The accessories does not get any performance add-ons sadly, with the stock motor being a 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 13.2 bhp at 8000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of peak torque available at 6000 rpm. The motor continues to be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc units at either end. The third generation FZ was introduced in January and was updated with single-channel ABS as standard, along with the revised design, new single-piece seat and a LED headlamp.

Also Read: Exclusive: More Powerful Yamaha FZ Arriving In 2020

0 Comments

The Yamaha FZ V3.0 is priced at ₹ 95,000, while the FZ-S V3.0 is priced at ₹ 97,000 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The latter gets an engine cowl and chrome highlights on the shrouds, along with new colour options. The FZ V3.0 competes against a number of offerings in the segment including the Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and even the Hero Xtreme 200R.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ V3.0 FI
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 200 4V
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero
Karizma ZMR
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero
Xtreme 200R
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj
Pulsar NS160
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 160 4V
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha
FZ 25
KTM 125 Duke
KTM
125 Duke
TAGS :
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 Yamaha FZ Yamaha FZ V3.0 Accessories Yamaha bikes

Latest News

2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup
MotoGP: Dovizioso Beats Marquez By 0.023s To Win 2019 Qatar GP
MotoGP: Dovizioso Beats Marquez By 0.023s To Win 2019 Qatar GP
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month
Union Ministers Lay Foundation For Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway
Union Ministers Lay Foundation For Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway
Avan Motors India Unveils New Trend E Electric Scooter
Avan Motors India Unveils New Trend E Electric Scooter
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Decline By 9 Per Cent In February 2019
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Decline By 9 Per Cent In February 2019

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI Alternatives

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.02 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 91,622 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 88,440 - 99,880 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 96,699 *
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
₹ 1.27 - 1.46 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.28 Lakh *
View More
Explore FZ S V3.0 FI
×
Explore Now
x
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities