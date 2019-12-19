Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI Recalled In India Over Non-Fitment Of Rear-Side Reflector

Yamaha Motor India has issued a voluntary recall for 7757 units of the FZ-FI and the FZS-FI motorcycles for the non-fitment of the rear-side reflector. The recall will see the two-wheeler maker install the aforementioned part on the affected motorcycles free of cost. Owners can visit any of the authorised service centres across the country to get the part installed. The recall affects all FZ-FI and FZS-FI motorcycles that were manufactured after October 2019 and will most likely the new BS6 range. Even the bikes that are waiting to be delivered to customers at dealerships will have the missing part installed first, according to the company.

The rear-side reflector is mandatory on motorcycles and the company needs to install the same to comply with the safety norms. The BS6 compliant Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI were launched in November this year with an updated 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor tuned for 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. While the power figures saw a marginal drop in numbers, the prices were hiked by about ₹ 4000 depending on the motorcycle. The Yamaha FZ-FI BS6 range starts from ₹ 99,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new recall should not be mixed with Yamaha's previous reecall of 13,350 units last month that involved the FZ 25 and the Fazer 25 motorcycles. The bikes were then recalled with a potential issue with the engine head cover bolt and were manufactured in June 2018. The affected component was changed on the motorcycles free of cost under the recall.

Meanwhile, Yamaha India is all set to introduce new and updated offerings later in the day and also make some major announcements about its strategy for the future. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details from the launch.

