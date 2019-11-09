Yamaha Motor has launched the new BS6 compliant FZ-FI and FZS-FI in India with prices starting at ₹ 99,200 and going all the way up to 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The company says that all colour and variants of both FZ-FI and FZS-FI will be available in the BS6 line-up and it has also introduced two new colours- Darknight and Metallic Red. The BS6 compliant engine is the same 149 cc, single-cylinder unit that churns out 12.2 bhp at 7250 rpm and 13.6 Nm at 5500 rpm.

It gets disc brakes both at front and rear along with a single channel ABS upfront.

Speaking on the launch of the BS6 models, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, "Our commitment towards customers in India is underlined in exciting products and experiences by The Call of the Blue that stimulates a stylish motorcycling culture. As Yamaha reveals from its new product line up, the BS VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November, 2019. FZ is an iconic brand and many motorcyclists have been brought up well from its cradle. This popularity served more concern to the company while planning for its BS VI variant. Yamaha strived for optimum cost control and achieved to peg it around 2.5% higher, only to let FZ's excitement stay unrestrained in India. The new BS VI models in 150 cc is also expected to yield Yamaha's strong presence in the deluxe class 2W category."

The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI will be equipped with front and rear disc brakes along with single channel ABS upfront. Moreover, the motorcycle continues to get negative LCD instrument cluster and single piece two-level seat. The FZ V3.0 was introduced in January this year sporting a bulk of changes including the new LED headlamp, revised instrument console, reworked tank, new step-up style single-seat, new exhaust muffler as part of the changes.

