Yamaha FZ FI And FZ-S FI Recalled In India

India Yamaha Motor issues a recall for 7,757 units of the Yamaha FZ FI and FZ-S FI in India because these units haven't been fitted with a rear-side reflector. It is a voluntary recall and Yamaha has confirmed that the affected units will be fitted with a rear-side reflector at dealerships free of cost. The owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted individually. Yamaha said that the recall is purely because of compliance to safety norms and in no way the performance of the motorcycles is compromised.

The affected units of the Yamaha FZ FI and the FZ-S FI were manufactured in October 2019 and are BS6 models. The BS6 models of the FZ FI and the FZ-S FI were launched in India about a month ago, with prices starting at ₹ 99,200. The BS6 compliant engine is the same 149 cc, single-cylinder unit that churns out 12.2 bhp at 7250 rpm and 13.6 Nm at 5500 rpm. The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI are equipped with front and rear disc brakes along with single channel ABS upfront. Moreover, the motorcycle continues to get negative LCD instrument cluster and single piece two-level seat. The updated FZ V3.0 was introduced in January this year sporting a bulk of changes including the new LED headlamp, revised instrument console, reworked tank, new step-up style single-seat and a new exhaust muffler as part of the changes.

The Company had issued a voluntary recall for 13,348 units of Yamaha FZ 25 and Yamaha Fazer 25 motorcycles in November 2019 for addressing an issue related to the head cover bolt loosening in 12,620 units of FZ 25 and 728 units of Fazer 25 motorcycles. The affected motorcycles were manufactured from June 2019 this year and Yamaha said it will repair the units free of cost at any of the authorised dealers, with the owners being contacted individually.

