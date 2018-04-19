Yamaha FZ 25 Wins India Design Mark Award For 2018

The Yamaha FZ 25 has won the prestigious India Design Mark (I Mark) Award for 2018, which is awarded by the Indian Design Council. The FZ 25 won the award for its engineering and design in 2018, and this is the eighth consecutive year India Yamaha Motor has won the award for one of its products. Since 2012, Yamaha has won an award for its design philosophy every single year. The Yamaha YZF-R15 won the award in 2012, followed by the Cygnus Ray in 2013, Cygnus Ray Z in 2014, Cygnus Alpha and FZ in 2015, Yamaha Fascino and Saluto 125 in 2016 and the Cygnus Ray ZR and YZF-R3 in 2017.

"Yamaha is excited to be honoured by industry's one of the most coveted recognitions, 'India Design Mark'. The brand always strives to bring the most innovative and stylish products to its consumers and this certification have further induced Yamaha's zeal to cater to its patrons with exciting products that revs heart for its excellence in design, style and comfort," said Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

The Yamaha FZ 25 was launched in 2017 and extends the FZ range with an entry-level performance commuter. Powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which puts out just over 20 bhp and 20 Nm of torque. The FZ 25 makes the cut as one of the smoothest all-round motorcycles suitable for the daily commute, as well as the occasional long ride. The FZ 25 is also the recipient of the Entry Premium Motorcycle of the Year at the 2018 NDTV CarandBike Awards. Now, it goes on to bag yet another prestigious award - the India Design Mark.

The India Design Mark Awards are given by the India Design Council, an autonomous body of Government of India. It is a national strategic body for multi-disciplinary design and is involved in promotion of design to ultimately make India a design enabled country. The India Design Council is spearheading the national design direction and is working with other government agencies, the design community, industry and education institutions to promote design in business, society and public services and developing design excellence.

