Yamaha Fazer 250 Pricing Expectation

It has been barely five months since India Yamaha Motor launched the FZ25, which was its first ever quarter-litre motorcycle in India. While the FZ25 did find a reasonable measure of success and is one of the best 250 cc motorcycles one could buy in the country, it was only a matter of time before Yamaha introduced a faired version of the FZ25 given the penchant of Indian bike enthusiasts for motorcycles with a fairing. Enter Yamaha Fazer 250, the faired sibling of the FZ25. It is all set to be launched in India and has been spotted testing in the country quite a few times.

(Yamaha Fazer 250)

From the looks of it, the Fazer 250 bike will be sharing quite a few parts and components with the FZ25. Cycle parts such as tyres, suspension, brakes, wheels, exhaust can and so on, will be more or less similar in both motorcycles. Even the instrumentation console headlamp is shared. The differentiating factor of course is the fairing up front which adds more muscle to the motorcycle and looks like neatly done. It is not the prettiest looking 250 cc we have in India but it will definitely strike a chord with people who would be looking to buy entry-level performance motorcycles.

(Yamaha Fazer 250 spy shot)

The engine is thought to be the same 249 cc unit which is also in the FZ25. The engine makes a peak power of 20 bhp and max torque of 20 Nm. The biggest advantage of sharing components is that the costs are kept under control and Yamaha will surely pass on this advantage to the customers.

At present, the Yamaha FZ25 retails at ₹ 1, 19,335 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the addition of a new fairing and maybe some new features (excluding new colours), we expect Yamaha to price the Fazer 250 bike at not more than ₹ 1.30 lakh or, give or take ₹ 5,000. Any higher than this and Yamaha stands to lose out on prospective customers. The Fazer 250 will take on the likes of the Honda CBR250R, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and the KTM RC200. It would seem that the Fazer 250 has its task already cut out.

