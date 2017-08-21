Yamaha Fazer 250 Launch: Live Updates

A highly surprising yet much awaited launch for the year, Yamaha Motor India is all set to introduce the all-new Fazer 250 motorcycle in the country. The new quarter-litre offering will be the Japanese auto giant's second launch for 2017 and is essentially the full-faired version of the Yamaha FZ25 that was introduced this March. Yamaha termed the FZ25 as an evolution of the FZ-16 that arrived over a decade ago and the new Fazer 250, as it will most likely be called, can be said to have evolved from the Fazer 150.



However, unlike the smaller Fazer, the new Yamaha Fazer 250 gets an all-new full fairing while retaining the mechanical components from its naked sibling. Going by the spy shots, both the 250 cc FZ and new Fazer use the same underpinnings, but it is the unique fairing the differentiates the latter.

With respect to the powertrain, the Yamaha Fazer 250 will use the same 249 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with oil cooling. On the FZ25, the motor churns out 20 bhp and peak torque of 20 Nm, while paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The official figures though are awaited from the company. That said, the Fazer 250 is expected to be slightly heavier due to the additional fairing.



The Yamaha Fazer 250 will be pushed as an entry-level sports tourer with the right kind of power, while the fairing will make for more presence on road. The FZ25's calm yet fun nature managed to impress us and we expect no less from the Fazer 250 when we ride it later this year.

While the Yamaha FZ25 is priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), expect the new Fazer 250 to be priced around Rs. 1.30-1.35 lakh. All the official details and pricing will be available in sometime, so make sure to keep a watch below as we will be updating this thread with all the details live from the launch.

Catch all the Live Updates from the new Yamaha Fazer 250 launch here: