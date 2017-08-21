India Yamaha Motor has launched the new Yamaha Fazer 25, at a price of ₹ 1,29,335 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Yamaha Fazer 25 is a full-faired version of Yamaha's 250 cc naked, the Yamaha FZ25, and shares several components and cycle parts with the FZ25. The biggest difference is aesthetic, with the front fairing and slightly different tail section. The Fazer 25 is available in two different colours and bike will be available on sale at Yamaha dealerships from October 2017.

Also Read: Yamaha Fazer 250 Launch Highlights

Yamaha Fazer 25 1.38 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Fazer 25 is powered by the same engine as well, with the single-cylinder 249 cc unit making 20 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Yamaha Fazer 25 though weighs a little more than the FZ25, thanks to the full fairing, and has a kerb weight of 154 kg, which makes it 6 kg heavier than the FZ25. The fuel tank is shared with the FZ25, as is the digital instrument panel, exhaust and taillight. Other cycle parts such as wheels, suspension, brakes and the chassis are also shared with the FZ25. The Fazer 25 is expected to have a range of 600 km with its 14-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel efficiency of 43 kmpl.

(The Yamaha Fazer 25 is based on the Yamaha FZ25 and has been spotted testing in India)

Also Read: Yamaha Fazer 250 Price Expectation

Some other differences between the Fazer 25 and the FZ25 are dual horns, newly positioned pilot lamps, a different material for the seat and the fairing itself, of course. We've already ridden the Yamaha FZ25 and it comes across as a very good package in the entry-level performance motorcycle segment, offering a motorcycle that is a very capable do-it-all bike, for the daily commute, weekend rides and even for occasional touring. The ergonomics and seating position remain the same as the FZ25, but the addition of the fairing lends the Yamaha Fazer 25 decent touring credentials for long hours on the highway. The Yamaha Fazer 25 competes with the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and the Hero Karizma ZMR.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.