Yamaha Fascino Gets New Colour Options For The 2018 Model Year

Yamaha Motor India today introduced a range of new and revised colour options for its premium 113 cc scooter, Yamaha Fascino. In addition to updating the entire colour palette, Yamaha has also introduced a brand new Glamorous Gold colour option. In addition to that, the 2018 Yamaha Fascino now also comes with updated body styling and new graphics for the front and the sides sections. The Fascino now also comes with new chrome elements added to the front apron, and a new Fascino badging for the fenders. In terms of pricing, there is no change and the Fascino continues to be sold at ₹ 54,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2018 Yamaha Fascino now comes in a total of seven colour options, which include - Glamorous Gold, Dapper Blue, Beaming Blue, Dazzling Grey, Sizzling Cyan, Spotlight White, and Sassy Cyan. Save for the Sassy Cayn, rest all have been updated, while the Fusion Red shade has been discontinued. Yamaha has also introduced new dual tone seat-covers and the scooter now gets a slightly raised grab-rail for improved pillion comfort.

Talking about the new updates Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India, said, "Yamaha is committed to offer exciting upgrades on its product line from time to time. Fascino has always been popular among customers since its launch, owing to its technologically advanced features and stylish appearance. Its enhanced features are targeted towards the young audience who look for fashionable and trendy scooters along with comfort."

Mechanically, the Yamaha Fascino remains completely unchanged and continues to be powered by 113 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that makes about 7 bhp and develops 8.1 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a V-belt automatic unit and the scooter offers both electric and kick-start function.

