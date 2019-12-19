New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 66,430

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is the brand's first 125 cc scooter and replaces the 113 cc model on sale. It is powered by a new and more efficient motor and gets a host of features too.

The new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is powered by the new 125 cc Blue Core single-cylinder Engine.

Highlights

  • The new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI gets a 125 cc BS6 engine.
  • It also gets traffic mode for crawling city traffic condition.
  • At 58 kmpl, the fuel economy has been improved by 16 per cent.

Yamaha Motor India has introduced its first 125 cc scooter in the country - the Fascino 125 FI. The new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is priced from ₹ 66,430, going up to ₹ 69, 930 (all prices, ex-showroom), and has been designed and developed in India and replaces the 113 cc version that currently on sale. The new offering will take on the Honda Grazia, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, TVS NTorq 125 and more. Yamaha's Call of the Blue campaign that marketed the existing product range, will also focus on the new 125 cc scooter in 2020, according to the company. In addition to the Fascino 125, Yamaha will also introduce the Ray-ZR 125 FI next year.

The new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is powered by the new 125 cc Blue Core single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha says the new 125 cc motor producer's about 30 per cent more powerful than the 113 cc models, while fuel efficiency stands at 58 kmpl (claimed), which is 16 per cent more fuel efficient than the 113 cc models. The scooters also come with start-stop system and also gets a traffic mode to make crawling in city traffic jams easier. The scooter uses a new lightweight frame and weighs just 99 kg, 4 kg lighter than the 113 cc model.

gubag248

The scooters also come with start-stop system and traffic mode to make crawling in city traffic jams easier

0 Comments

There's a new start motor generator as well that promises silent start on the scooter. Compared to the 113 cc version, the new 125 cc Fascino retains the retro themed design language with metallic colour options and lots of chrome for the fashionable and premium look. The scooter uses 12-inch alloy wheels and comes with unified braking system or CBS in Yamaha speak. The model also comes with a side-stand cut off switch, multi-function key, foldable hook, USB charging and more. The scooter will be offered in varied colours with the red and yellow colours to be offered only on the premium models.

