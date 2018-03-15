Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR Gets Two New Colours, Armanda Blue And Rooster Red

Yamaha Motor India today announced the introduction of two new colour options for its sporty 113 cc scooter, the Yamaha Cygnus Ray-ZR in India. With the addition of the two new colours - Armanda Blue and Rooster Red, the 2018 Cygnus Ray-ZR will now come in a total of five colour options, including the existing Matt Green, Maverick Blue, and Darknight Black. In terms of pricing, Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR remains unchanged and continues to be offered for ₹ 53,451 for the drum brake variants, ₹ 55,898 for disc brake variant and ₹ 56,898 for the Draknight model (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The new colours are only available with the disc brake variant.

Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR 57,223 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Commenting on the introduction of the new colours and its expected implication on the company's scooter sales, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India said, "As the two-wheeler industry recorded a growth of almost 8% in the year 2017, the scooters segment maintained its growth momentum at 12%. The brand has been able to make steady inroads and will rev hearts with many more exciting products, particularly targeted at trend-conscious young customers. By introducing new colours in Cygnus Ray ZR, the company will look forward to reinstate fresh excitement in this segment."

The Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR see no mechanical updates and continues to be powered by the existing 113 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, equipped with Yamaha's 'Blue Core' technology. The motor is capable of churning out a maximum of 7 bhp and develops 8.1 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an automatic transmission. Other features on the Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR includes - a 21-litre under seat storage compartment, instrument cluster giving 3D-like effect, tubeless tyres, and more.

