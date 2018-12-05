Xtreme1 Racing League Inks Agreement With FMSCI

Each race will be of 45 minutes duration and there will be three races per day

The X1 or Xtreme1 Racing League, which is a league promoted by Indian racers Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim, entered into a long-term exclusive commercial rights partnership with Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), granting exclusive rights including sponsorship, broadcasting, advertising, intellectual property, franchising and new league rights, amongst others exclusively for city-based 4W racing events and/or competitions in league format. The partnership which was signed recently is a huge boost for the league proposed to start in a year.

We brought you exclusive news about the X1 Racing League, which was announced earlier this year. The league will feature 8 teams consisting of 4 drivers, including 1 international male and 1 international female driver, with a mix of venues, both racetracks and street circuits. The league will also launch several ancillary properties under the X1 brand including esports simulators, remote-controlled races and alternative racing events, which will run for 6 months in a year.

Races of the league will take place on Saturdays and Sundays on four consecutive weekends in October-November 2019. Each race will be of 45 minutes duration and there will be three races per day, with innovative race formats, and a total of 24 races over 4 race weekends.

Racers Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim are the founders of the X1 Racing League

Rajan Syal, General Secretary, FMSCI said, "This is another important milestone in motorsports, not just in India, but globally. We wish X1 Racing all the success. We are bullish about what the young entrepreneurs of X1 have in-store, and their intent to provide equal opportunities and empower women in racing shows the maturity of their vision, which the FMSCI is happy to endorse."

Noida's Buddh International Circuit and the MMRT in Chennai are the obvious candidates for the track venues and the street races will be held in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Mumbai, like the layout of the Monaco and Singapore F1 races. The league has already submitted the circuit layouts to the international governing body for approvals, indicating its intent to ensure compliance to safety procedures and regulations.

Aditya Patel, Founder, X1 Racing said, "The dynamism of FMSCI and its member clubs have enabled the growth of motorsports in India over several decades, and we are very proud today having signed this landmark agreement. We thank the FMSCI for their support of the league and backing our vision."

Besides the four weeks of the main league, the X1 Racing League will run a year-long domestic season of over 20 races with the Indian drivers and the "patron's seat", scoring points for the team throughout the year. Patron's seat equips team owners to race for their team or appoint someone to race on their behalf.

Armaan Ebrahim, Founder, X1 Racing said, "We had extensively scouted for the right partner to manage the commercial rights, both from India and overseas, and felt that Wasserman would be the best suited to help us become a household name in motorsports."

