X1 Racing League Reveals Race Car; To Begin From October 2019

Xtreme 1 or X1 Racing League was first announced last year and is all set to begin the motorsport series by October 2019. The city-based championship in a first-of-its-kind format is the brainchild of Indian racers Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel, both representing the country in international racing championships. The founders revealed the two-seater race car for the event at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and it has been developed in India specifically for the championship series. The two-seater open-top race car has been unveiled in the prototype guise, but the final version will be identical to what we see here. The specifications on the model though are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: World's First City Based X1 Racing League Championship Announced

X1 Racing has a unique franchise based format that will see eight city based teams competing against each other. The series has identified track venues including the BIC in Noida, MMRT in Chennai along with races to be held in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. There will be both track and street circuits part of the championship. The series will have international drivers from Formula 1, Formula E, Indy500, Le Mans and NASCAR.

Each team will comprise one international male and female driver. It will also be one of the only events in the world to have both men and women drivers compete alongside. Further more, there will be one Indian international driver and one Indian domestic driver competing in the championship in a bid to push local talent.

Also Read: X1 Racing eSports League Virtual Racing Program Announced

Earlier this year, X1 Racing also announced its new venture X1 eSports League (X1EL) in the country. The X1 eSports League is a virtual car racing championship and aims to find India's next big racer through the grassroot program. The eSports League is based on the same lines as the ones from Formula 1 and Formula E, and will present a platform to aspiring young racers to fulfill the dream of being a professional race car driver.

Founded under the company Racing Promotions Group, X1 Racing is backed by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). A number of venture funds and family offices have invested in X1 Racing,. according to the organisers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.