X1 Racing Announces Virtual Car Racing X1 eSports League In India

The X1 eSports League is a virtual car racing competition in an aim to find India's next big race driver through the grassroot program.

India's first franchise-based motorsport championship, Xtreme1 League or X1 Racing League has announced its new venture X1 eSports League (X1EL) in the country. The X1 eSports League is a virtual car racing championship and aims to find India's next big racer through the grassroot program. The eSports League is based on the same lines as the ones from Formula 1 and Formula E, and will present a platform to aspiring young racers to fulfill the dream of being a professional race car driver. X1 Racing is founded by international racers Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel and sanctioned by The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

Speaking on the new initiative, X1 eSports League promoter, Armaan Ebrahim said, "Esports is certainly getting bigger and bigger, and has become the go to hunting ground for young and aspiring race drivers. We are seeing Formula 1 integrate Esports and there are certainly immense possibilities for this in our country too. There is a huge potential untapped in our country when it comes to esports racing or even real track racing. With the inception of our India centric esports competition, X1 Esports we are moving a step towards filling that void."

The X1 eSports League will be a support series to the X1 Racing League set to begin this year

X1EL will be held across eight major cities in India in colleges and malls. The eSports League blends the real world with virtual reality with the participants competing head to head on accurately modelled tracks using simulator operations. The league is open to every individual above the age of 15 years. Moreover, registrations for the league is free in a bid to keep the virtual championship accessible to everyone and will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Registrations for X1EL will open both online as well as offline, one week prior to the commencement of competitions in each city. The virtual competition will have participants compete over the span of seven days in each city. 50 individuals will be selected from each city based on best lap times to participate in the finals. The top five winners with the best lap times will be announced at the end of the competition and will get a chance to be part of a professional racing team and test drive the X1 Racing League car. Winners of the competition will also trained as professional racers by Armaan and Aditya as part of the program. More details on the X1 eSports League will be announced via the organiser's social media handles.

The X1 eSports League finalists will be trained by Armaan & Aditya, and will also drive the X1 race car

Speaking about the new eSports League, Aditya Patel said, "We are delighted to announce our eSports competition as a part of X1. I believe it is the dream of every youngster to be professional race driver, all geared up in a high-speed racing car. With the onset of X1 Esports in India we are no just aiming aim to give a recognition to the esports culture and e-racers/gamers, but we also try to bring out the best of the talents and train them to represent India in real racing on world level."

The X1 Racing League was announced last year and is the brainchild of Armaan and Aditya. It opens a new franchise-based racing competition, a first and India and the only one globally and will see city-based teams competing in the championship. X1 Racing will also bring Indian and international drivers together for each team with the races to be held on a mix or street circuits and race tracks across eight cities. The X1 Racing League is backed by investors that include venture capitalists and family offices in India.

