New Cars and Bikes in India

World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale

A Puerto Rico based car collector is selling over 170 examples of classic cars from Volkswagen's long and illustrious history.

View Photos
The world's largest VW cars collection comprises mostly of air-cooled cars | Pic Credit: Randy Carlson

Puerto Rico is known for its sandy beaches, mofongo and Pina Coladas, but for the auto enthusiast, it is home to the largest private collection of Volkswagen cars in the world. In fact, over 170 examples of the German auto giants cars have found their way in this private collection over the years owned by a local Dr. Norman Gonzalez. However, with old age stepping in and make it difficult to keep up with the maintenance of these classic vehicles, Dr. Gonzalez has decided to part away with the fleet of VWs and has listed his entire collection up for sale.

uluc0lv4

The 2 examples of the 2003 Volkswagen Beetle Ultima Edicions are being sold for $20,000

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo GTI

Polo

Ameo

Passat

Vento

Tiguan

Gonzalez certainly loves the Volkswagen cars and built his collection over a period of 60 years. About 99 per cent of the vehicles in his collection are air-cooled cars and include some true and extremely rare gems that the German auto giant produced over the years. This includes military vehicles, passenger cars, movie cars, race cars and more. Some of the more iconic cars in this collection include a trio of the 1952/53 "Zwitter" cars, five '50s examples with semaphore turn signals, a few Baja Bugs andtwo 2003 Volkswagen Beetle "Ultima Edicions" that was still being built and sold in Mexico despite the original model discontinued in its home market Germany nearly 70 years ago. 

tvfv6oss

The 1962 Volkswagen Ambulance commands an asking price of $50,000

The collection also includes an all-original 1962 ambulance and 1964 fire Bus, along with Beetles rebodied into Hummers and MGs. The 1966 High Roof special just looks amazing and certainly begs for a road trip. The Porsche 914 track cars will also make for an interesting and tasteful buy that will look good in the living room as well as the track.

4oq3ipd4

The Hummbug is a rebodied Volkswagen Hummer replica based on 1973 chassis

0 Comments

Certainly, running and keeping a tab on a car collection this huge is not easy, both physically and financially. American car show host Randy Carlson has been listed to help Dr. Gonzalez to sell his cars off and all the models have been listed on the website oldbug.com. For those visiting Puerto Rico now, the Volkswagen museum is not hosting public tours any more. That would have been a sight to behold, wouldn't it?

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo GTI with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
TAGS :
Largest Volkswagen Car Collection Volkswagen Car Collection Puerto Rico Volkswagen cars Volkswagen

Latest News

TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale
Germany Gets Its First Electric Highway For Hybrid Trucks
Germany Gets Its First Electric Highway For Hybrid Trucks
Mahindra TUV300: Old Vs New
Mahindra TUV300: Old Vs New
Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job
Maruti Suzuki Took Proactive Measures To Help Customers Affected By Fani Cyclone
Maruti Suzuki Took Proactive Measures To Help Customers Affected By Fani Cyclone
2019 MINI John Cooper Works Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 43.5 Lakh
2019 MINI John Cooper Works Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 43.5 Lakh
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed
2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed
Hyundai Announces New Smart Mobility Plan India With Focus On Electric, Clean & Connected Cars
Hyundai Announces New Smart Mobility Plan India With Focus On Electric, Clean & Connected Cars
Ford Aspire Titanium Blu Variant Spotted At Dealership
Ford Aspire Titanium Blu Variant Spotted At Dealership
Volkswagen Initiates Service Support For Cyclone Fani Affected Customers In Odisha
Volkswagen Initiates Service Support For Cyclone Fani Affected Customers In Odisha
Skoda Superb Facelift Teased In New Design Sketches
Skoda Superb Facelift Teased In New Design Sketches

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.32 - 11.92 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities