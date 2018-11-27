New Cars and Bikes in India

World's First Completely 3D Printed Bike Unveiled

The NERA, taken from the words "New Era" is just a two-wheeled advertisement for 3D printer maker BigRep and its consultancy group NOWLAB.

The NERA is just an advertisement for now, but is a working prototype

Highlights

  • NERA is an advertisement by 3D printer maker BigRep
  • NERA showcases additive manufacturing technology, or 3D printing
  • Additive Manufacturing will be the future of the automotive industry

NOWLAB and 3D printer manufacturer, BigRep have joined hands to develop the world's first completely 3D printed e-motorcycle, the NERA. The name itself is derived from the slogan "New Era", which is what the 3D-printed motorcycle claims to usher in. Everything on the NERA is made from additive manufacturing technology (better known as 3D printing), except the electronics. The tyres, touted to be airless, are 3D-printed as well, along with the frame, bodywork and suspension of the NERA. But this is not a real production model. The NERA is just a two-wheeled advertisement for 3D printer maker BigRep and its consultancy group NOWLAB.

"The NERA combines several innovations developed by NOWLAB, such as the airless tyre, functional integration and embedded sensor technology," said Daniel Buning, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NOWLAB. "This bike and our other prototypes push the limits of engineering creativity and will reshape AM technology as we know it."

The video shows the bike in motion, and not exactly what we'd call smooth in operation, possibly because the video is a little sped up as well. In fact, a completely 3D printed motorcycle may be possible theoretically, but practically it's still some time away from production. But what is clear is that this is the future, of designing and developing components and bodywork for the two-wheeled industry, and automotive industry in general. The future of the motorcycle industry will certainly involve 3D printing, but it may be too soon to jump to conclusions that the NERA is ready for production and can be replicated for commercial purposes. But one thing is clear - the future of manufacturing is in 3D printing, and the NERA just showcases the possibilities additive manufacturing offers.

TAGS :
NERA NOWLAB 3D-printed motorcycle

