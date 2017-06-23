World Car Of The Year Retains No.1 Position Amongst Global Awards

The prestigious World Car Of The Year Award has retained its top spot for the fifth consecutive year as the most visible and most important global automotive award program. The World Car Of The Year program was first formed in 2004 and comprises of a selection of automotive journalists from around the world. The 2017 World Car Of The Year Award winner is the Jaguar F-Pace and previous winners include the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the Porsche Boxster. The World Car Of The Year also has multiple Indian Jury members including Car And Bike’s own Siddharth Vinayak Patankar who is the Director of the WCOTY Steering Committee.
The World Car Of The Year Awards announced the nominees earlier this year at the Geneva Auto show with the final contenders being announced at the annual New York Auto Show. For the first time in the World Car Of The Year’s history, all three finalists for the prestigious award were SUVs which clearly shows the global (and Indian) acceptance of the bodystyle and its popularity on world markets too. The jury round for this year’s awards were held on the sidelines of the Los Angeles Auto Show. The jury round gave global jury members the chance to drive cars like the new F-Pace, the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman and the new McLaren 570S amongst other cars like the new BMW i3 and the Toyota Prius Prime.
The World Car Of The Year Awards complements other local COTY awards in various countries. While several winners in the past have no real relevance or importance in terms of local appeal there are several cars also discounted as they have very limited appeal and not enough global appeal. This year, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in its European spec (which is identical to the Indian spec in terms of features) was also in the running for the world Urban Car Of The Year.
