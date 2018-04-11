Wipro And State Bank Of India To Add Electric Vehicles In Its Global Fleet

Wipro Limited and State Bank of India (SBI) committed to transition its global fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, becoming the first major Indian businesses to join The Climate Group's global EV initiative, EV100, for accelerating the roll-out of EVs worldwide. While Wipro roll out its plan in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune initially, SBI will set up charging stations in major residential spaces to support the uptake of EVs by staff.

Hari Hegde, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Operations, Wipro Limited said, "Integrating electric vehicles into our fleet and supporting its adoption by our employees is one of our key initiatives. We hope our commitment to enhance and promote the use of electric vehicles, which offer a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, will contribute to increased adoption of these vehicles."

Prashant Kumar, Deputy Managing Director, Corporate Development Officer and CSO, SBI said, "We believe EV100 is destined to transform global markets and policies, and would leverage innovation to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. It's crucial that all stakeholders show leadership in boosting a low carbon economy in the world."

Wipro plans to involve nearly 2000 vehicles in India before addressing international markets. Moreover, the company also expects to scale up the use of electric vehicles to 500 in the next three years and 1,000 by 2023. SBI, on the other hand, will set up charging stations in major residential spaces to support the uptake of EVs by staff.

The news follows the launch of the Government of India's National E-Mobility Programme last month, which will see the purchase of 20,000 government electric vehicles. This is in line with India's most recent stated ambition of ensuring that 30 per cent of all vehicles on the road are electric by 2030.

