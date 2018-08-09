Wipro And Genesys International Sign MoU To Develop Autonomous Vehicles

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wipro Limited jointly tap the opportunity in the autonomous car sector. As per the MoU, Genesys will develop HD Maps and Content while Wipro will develop the navigational and control technology for autonomous system and smart mobility companies. The first activity under this MoU was to create an HD map of the Wipro campus in Bengaluru. This has now enabled the pilot vehicle, developed by Wipro, to drive around the campus autonomously.

Speaking on this occasion, K R Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said, "Wipro's partnership with Genesys will further accelerate the deployment of these solutions in the autonomous system space. This partnership enhances Wipro's offering in the autonomous system market and reinforces our ability to support the initiative of our global customers."

Globally, industries are aggressively focusing on integrating various technologies like IoT, autonomous vehicles, robotics, artificial intelligence / machine learning to remain competitive and to improve their product portfolio and with this MoU, we'll see Wipro and Genesys too taking strides in this direction.

Genesys has built the capacity to develop HD maps and content across countries to be used on roads, in communities, inside campuses, factories, mines, et al as demanded by the industry. Along with one of its partners, Genesys recently completed HD Maps for 1200 km of road and street network for an Autonomous Driving project within a retirement community. This will bring a door-to-door self-driving taxi service to the 1,25,000 residents who will have the ability to summon a self-driving car to their doorstep, and then travel anywhere within the bounds of the community, completely autonomously.

Rajendra Tamhane, Senior Vice President, Genesys, further added, "We are glad to partner with Wipro for developing HD Mapping for autonomous driving. HD Mapping for Autonomous Driving is a $10 billion opportunity, which is here and now. Every autonomous vehicle sold will have approx. $225 worth Map content. With two decades of experience in the Geospatial technology space and being pioneers in state-of-the-art LiDAR technology in India, we understand the mapping business better than anybody else. This partnership with Wipro will strengthen our presence in the autonomous system space."

