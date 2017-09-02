William's Driver Felipe Massa Will Move To Formula E After F1

Felipe Massa revealed plans of racing in the all-electric Formula E open-wheeler championships. Before, you get excited though, these are of course his post F1 plans. Meanwhile he is keen to extend his stay in F1 for the 15th year. The 36-year-old Brazilian made his debut in 2002 and has started 260 grands prix. He is believed to be one of a number of drivers on the Team Williams shortlist, that includes Sergio Perez who will drive alongside Lance Stroll in the 2018 season.

In an interview with Autosport, Massa revealed that he had already done a test in a Formula E car, but has yet to decide when to depart F1 and make the switch. "Yes, Formula E. But I don't know when," Massa told Autosport. "I did a test with them," he added. "When I decided to stop F1, I was talking with some teams and with Formula E."

Massa announced his retirement from F1 last year before being persuaded by Team Williams to return for the 2017 season to fill the empty seat left by Valtteri Bottas after his move to Mercedes. Formula E might of course be the future, but Massa makes it clear that there are enough and more opportunities in F1 and he still intends to be part of the sport.

Massa tested for Jaguar and spoke to the team about a 2016/17 drive before committing to Williams. However, our very own Indian Team - Mahindra Racing, should certainly keep their eyes open, There's a lot to gain from the experience that Massa has in open-wheeler championships and that might come in handy in the future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.