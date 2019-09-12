Why Your Next Car Should Be a Smart Hybrid

In a day and age when 'smart' is the trending word; you can't help but take notice of it when it is prefixed to cars. As India sees a paradigm shift in terms of updated regulations and technological advancements, it's only prudent for us to keep pace with all that's coming into the market. Before we move towards eco-friendly, zero-emissions electric cars, there's a lot we need to know about the technologies that are currently making it easier for us to breathe, quite literally at that!

Smart Hybrids are great to drive and they offer better fuel efficiency too, something that is right there in the heart of many Indian car buyers. In fact, the concept of Smart Hybrid has gone beyond that and is a lifestyle statement now. But before you decide to buy one, it is important to understand this technology. Maruti Suzuki has been bringing cars to India with the Smart Hybrid system for a while now. The company, in fact, has introduced this hybrid system in most of its line-up, XL6 being the latest of them all and yes, this is the future and it is available now for one and all in the country.

Smart Hybrid comes with Automatic Start/Stop and Torque Assist to improve fuel efficiency

Getting to grips with the Smart Hybrid Technology

So why does Maruti Suzuki call it a 'Smart Hybrid'? Maruti Suzuki's Smart Hybrid System comes under the Mild Hybrid category and offers advantages like good fuel economy and better drivability, not to forget improved performance.

Maruti Suzuki's Smart Hybrid System uses an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) and an advanced dual-battery system, which assists the engine's power during acceleration, thereby resulting in improved engine efficiency. The ISG generates electricity through regenerative braking to keep the dual battery set-up charged. The kinetic energy that is generated while slowing down is converted to electric energy and then stored in the car's advanced dual battery setup, which, in turn,effectively increases the efficiency and performance.

The other function that the Smart Hybrid system gets is Idle Stop/Start. If your car is standing still, say at a traffic light or even if you are waiting for someone and have kept the engine on, this system shuts off the engine. Once you are ready to go, pressing the clutch activates the ignition and the car is started again, thus making sure that there's no fuel loss when the car is in idle.

In today's scenario where frugality and saving the environment are the key discussion topics, it is great to know that an Indian manufacturer took a head-start as early as 2015with the introduction of Smart Hybrid in its line-up.

Time to make a decision

With the rising level of emissions in metro cities in India, it is only a matter of time before mild hybrids become the norm. Maruti Suzuki, with its Smart Hybrid technology on a wide range of cars, has already taken the leap to contribute towards cleaner and greener mobility. The technology today is available on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross, Baleno, and XL6. Considering the price of these Smart Hybrid cars in India by Maruti Suzuki, they are affordable to buy, and help reduce emissions and save on fuel. That apart, having a Smart Hybrid car also adds to your lifestyle quotient. So, to answer it in the most straightforward manner - is a Smart Hybrid car worth investing in? You bet.

