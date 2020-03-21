Why It's Still A Good Idea To Buy A BS4 Bike Before April 1, 2020

Barely a few days remain before India moves on to BS6 emission regulations. Once that happens, India will become a country with one of the strictest emission norms in the world. Almost all two-wheeler companies have already shifted to manufacturing/assembling BS6 two-wheelers and a few of them, such as Royal Enfield, have already finished selling its BS4 stock. But does it still make sense to buy and register a BS4 vehicle before the deadline of April 1, 2020? We say 100 per cent yes! Let us explain why.

Amazing Deals

(Many premium two-wheeler manufacturers are offering amazing discounts on their BS4 stock)

This is of course the first and foremost reason. Be it mass market manufacturers or premium motorcycle manufacturers, most of them are offering good deals on their existing BS4 stock. Hero MotoCorp is offering cash discounts ranging from ₹ 12,500 to ₹ 3,000 on models such as the XPulse 200 to the venerable Splendor. Similarly, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is also offering cash discounts on some of its BS4 stock ranging from ₹ 5,000 on the lesser displacement models, going up to ₹ 11,000 on bigger displacement models such as the CBR250R. Premium two-wheeler manufacturers such as Harley-Davidson and Ducati are also offering massive cash discounts ranging from ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 3.5 lakh in some cases. Few manufacturers are also offering attractive financing and EMI options on BS4 models, so that customers can come in and lap up these offers. Of course, all these offers will be available only till BS4 stocks last.

(BS6 Aprilia scooters got a price hike of up to ₹ 19,500 over their BS4 counterparts)

Price Hikes

We have seen that all BS6 two-wheeler models are more expensive than their BS4 counterparts by a quantum of anywhere between ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 20,000 and this is just for two-wheeler models up till a displacement of 500 cc. For example, the prices of Aprilia BS6 scooter range went up by an average of ₹ 18,500. All Aprilia scooters displace between 125cc and 160 cc. The Aprilia SR 160 Carbon now costs over ₹ 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Sure, this is a one-off example, but on the whole as the displacement increases; expect the gap between BS4 prices and BS6 prices to increase as well.

(Most BS6 models see a marginal drop in power and torque figures over BS4 models)

Performance

The other trend worth noticing is that many mass market manufacturers are introducing new colours, new features on BS6 models, especially the ones which are doing well in the market. One of the reasons is to off-set the marginal drop that comes when an existing two-wheeler engine is converted from BS4 to BS6. The fuel efficiency increases, engines run cleaner and feels smoother too. There are advantages of moving to BS6 of course.

(Most BS6 scooters and motorcycles also see an increase in weight because of new engine components and exhaust systems. Coupled with drop in power and torque, performance sees a drop)

In most cases, the drop in power and torque output is very, very minimal but purists would like to think differently For most of us, it will not matter if the power and torque figures drop by 0.2 bhp or even 1.5 to 2 bhp. Plus, the weight of the two-wheeler sees an increase because of BS6 compliance as well. New engine components, new exhaust system means heavier scooters and motorcycles. But yes, if you are one of those, who like to wring out every bhp out of their two-wheeler, BS4 makes more sense!

