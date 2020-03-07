Which Brands Have The Most World Car Award Wins?

There are some car brands who have been among the finalists at WCOTY several times.

The coveted World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) is the pinnacle of auto awards and one that is acknowledged by automakers across the globe. Every year carmakers from different parts of the globe show up with their new offerings that are evaluated across categories and only few make it for the prestigious WCOTY award. But there are some brands which have made it a habit to be nominated multiple times.

Audi has won the World Car Of The Year Awards Twice.

Those of you who follow would have guessed, the German troika of Audi, BMW and Mercedes are definitely in the list. In fact, it's Audi that's been leading so far with seven models that have contended for the esteemed trophy in quite a few times and it has won twice, first with the Audi A6 in 2005 and then it was the entry-level A3 sedan in 2014 that took the top spot. BMW and Mercedes that made it among the top three nominees for five times in the last fifteen years. Even Ford, being the only American carmaker to be in the top three, has had its models nominated on three occasions for WCOTY.

The Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-30 have also won WCOTY in the past.

Mazda has two contenders this time at the WCOTY 2020, the Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-30. It previously made it to the top three list six times and had won twice, first in 2008 with the Mazda 2 and then in 2016 with the Mazda MX-5.

Volkswagen has bagged the WCOTY trophy maximum times, with four models winning in the past.

Even Volkswagen has been there among the finalists six times out of which it has won four times. First it was Volkswagen Golf Mk6 that won in 2009, followed by Volkswagen Polo in 2010. Then after a year's break, in 2012 Volkswagen again took the WCOTY trophy with the Up! hatchback followed by the Volkswagen Golf Mk7 in 2013.

Mercedes and BMW too have won WCOTY in the past.

So yes! There have been quite a few really prominent brands that have been regulars to WCOTY, but jurors have always been looking forward to see more participation from other Asian brands as well, and not only Japanese. For the first time ever that's actually happening in 2020 with Kia Motors being one of the finalists with the Telluride SUV. And with the two Mazdas in running as well, one thing is guaranteed, the winner this time is going be an Asian car.

