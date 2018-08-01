When Ranbir Kapoor Disguised Himself As A Car Salesman

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor or RK says the other RK is better than him. That is the Renault Kwid - a car he endorses. And the action plays out in a heart warming and funny new film that features the two.

Ranbir Kapoor was always known to be a very versatile actor. But as his chameleon act in the recently released Sanju has showed us, RK is also a master of disguise. His latest outing sees him pretending to be an older gentleman masquerading as an auto sales executive in a dealership for the brand he endorses.

He is of course the brand ambassador for Renault since 2015, and has been a regular in commercial spots and print ads for the company's models like the Kwid and Captur. In the latest video though, he is seen espousing the virtues of the Kwid to a couple who walk in to Renault's showroom in Worli, Mumbai.

The prospective buyers are a young couple looking to buy a hatchback as their family car, and RK is seen taking them through its salient features. They are unable to recognise though until the very end. The surprise is in watching the film itself though so do watch the actual video below:

The Kwid is Renault's best selling model in India. The entry hatchback was launched in 2015, and had gone on to become the NDTV Car of the Year 2016. It has sold over 250,000 units since launch, and received a new variant - the Kwid Climber, March 2017.

