What Drives Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India's current Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn't exactly an auto aficionado (not that we know of), but he certainly has access to some of the more luxurious and armoured options. From being driven around in his armoured Mahindra Scorpio during his Chief Minister days, the head of state has upgraded to some swanky options of late that come with his high powered seat. Do note, the Special Protection Group (SPG) is tasked with selecting the right car for the Prime Minister. As Narendra Modi celebrates his 67th birthday today, we take a look at the cars that form a part of his motorcade.

Mahindra Scorpio

(The Mahindra Scorpio driving Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony)

During Narendra Modi's time as the Gujarat Chief Minister as well as during the promotional campaign in his run-up to becoming the Prime Minister, the Mahindra Scorpio has been an integral part of the politician's career. The SUV, armoured nevertheless, has been synonymous with Modi and was even the vehicle he was driven-in to the Rashtrapati Bhawan for his swearing in ceremony. In its stock guise, the Scorpio uses a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine tuned to produce 120 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The SUV also came with 4x4 capability to take on any kind of terrain.

BMW 7 Series 760 Li High Security Edition

(The 7 Series Security Edition is preferred by heads of state and industrialists globally)

With great powers come greater cars and so was the case with Prime Minister Modi's garage. The Scorpio could no longer serve as his official vehicle and the SPG instead opted for the armoured BMW 7 Series instead. Serving a host of top politicians and industrialists, the previous generation 7 Series 760 Li High Security Edition is regarded as one of the safest vehicles in the country and will protect its occupants from bullets to bombs. The 7 Series can also survive attacks from handguns up to .44 calibre Magnum and most automatic weapons including the AK-47. The car rides on 20-inch bullet proof alloys with run flat tyres, while it has an internal oxygen supply kit for the occupants in case of a gas attack. It also gets a self sealing fuel tank to prevent any explosions.

2010 Range Rover HSE

(Narendra Modi recently traded the BMW for this imposing Range Rover HSE)

More recenty, the Prime Minister was spotted making quite an imposing statement trading up his 7 Series for an SUV. Well, it was none other than a Range Rover, regarded as one of the more powerful cars, in presence and power. The motorcade however, has a 2010 Range Rover HSE, which brings it in its top-spec guise drawing power from a 5-litre V8 engine that makes in excess of 375 bhp of power. Don't go by the massive proportions, the Range Rover is no slouch and can be a quick getaway, should the need be. Needless to say, this Range Rover too is full armoured and also comes with the brand's famous All Wheel Drive systems that gives the SUV capabilities off tarmac. In case, the Prime Minister chooses do some light off-roading from time-to-time.

Air India One - AIC001

(The Air India One is the official jet for the PM's international visits) Photo Credit: Wikipedia

As much as we would like to talk more about the PM Narendra Modi's cars, the man is a globetrotter and that requires wings over wheels. This is where the Air India One steps in, the Prime Minister's jet for his official tours. Based on the Boeing 747-400 owned by Air India, the Air India One is referred to as the AI-1 or AIC001, the call sign of any aircraft that flies the Prime Minister or President of India. The Air India One is load with self protection systems including radar warning receivers, missile-approaching warning and counter measure systems. The aircraft can also shoot chaff and flares to deflect heat seeking as well as radar guided missiles. The Air India One gets special shielding to protect the the electronics on board from the electromagnetic pulse in case of a nuclear blast. With the current Boeing 747-400 having clocked a host of miles over the years, the Indian Air Force is currently in the process of replacing it with the Boeing 777-300ER.

