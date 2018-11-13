New Cars and Bikes in India

Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month

Waymo will first start this service in a very limited capacity in and around the Phoenix, Arizona area.

View Photos

Waymo, an American mobility solutions company that is owned by Alphabet Inc, which is also Google's parent compact has announced that it will be launching its first driverless car service next month in the United States. Waymo will first start this service in a very limited capacity in and around the Phoenix, Arizona area and will restrict it to a small number of pre authorised riders as a test case. The service when eventually be open to more people. Until now, Waymo has been very tight lipped about the program where it has used the likes of the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace as a test vehicle. 

As mentioned, the service will be restricted and thus there will be no publicly available app that will allow other people to access this service. The first set of passengers are most likely to be chosen from the Wamo Early Rider Program where a test group of nearly 400 families have been riding in Waymo test cars for nearly a year. These passengers will also be allowed to take along other people for the ride experience. The service will also not operate under the Waymo brand name but will take on a new name to take on the likes of Uber and Lyft - both of which are popular ride hailing services in the United States. 

0 Comments

Google first started working on a driverless car concept nearly a decade ago and the launch of the new service will be a culmination of Google and Waymo's efforts. It will also be the first ever such operator in the world and effectively lead the race for driverless mobility solutions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Waymo Google Waymo driverless car test Waymo driverless car service

Latest News

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg
India's First Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Arrives; Priced At Rs. 51.81 Lakh
India's First Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Arrives; Priced At Rs. 51.81 Lakh
Hyundai Plans To Invest Rs 7000 Crore In India
Hyundai Plans To Invest Rs 7000 Crore In India
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
EPCA Proposes Ban On All Non-CNG Vehicles In Delhi To Check Pollution
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
Greater Paris To Ban Old Diesel Cars From 2019
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Teased Again Ahead Of Debut This Month
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Volkswagen Could Build Up To 50 Million Electric Cars
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Royal Enfield Revenue Grows To Over Rs. 2,400 Crore In Q2
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Jawa 300 Motorcycle Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Unveil
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Bookings to Stop from December 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities