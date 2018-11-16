New Cars and Bikes in India

VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars

Volkswagen could build up to 15 million electric cars over several years on its new electric vehicle production platform,

View Photos
VW is already working on battery sourcing agreements for its upcoming electric cars

Volkswagen could build up to 15 million electric cars over several years on its new electric vehicle production platform, the company said on Friday, adding that its Chief Executive Herbert Diess had misspoken in an interview on Monday.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Ameo

Vento

Tiguan

Passat

Automotive News on Monday quoted Diess as saying that VW could build 50 million electric vehicles globally across its brands, beginning in 2020, and had battery sourcing agreements for them.

A spokesman on Friday said that the figure, which referred to a theoretical long-term goal for the MEB electric car manufacturing platform, was overstated.

0 Comments

"Diess meant to say 15 million, not 50 million cars," the spokesman said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
TAGS :
Volkswagen Volkswagen electric car VW Electric Cars

Latest News

VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars
VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars
Tesla To Deliver New Model 3 Orders By Year End
Tesla To Deliver New Model 3 Orders By Year End
Volkswagen Fined Rs. 100 Crore By NGT Over Emission Scandal
Volkswagen Fined Rs. 100 Crore By NGT Over Emission Scandal
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase From January 1, 2019
Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase From January 1, 2019
New Mahindra Alturas G4 Key Features Revealed
New Mahindra Alturas G4 Key Features Revealed
All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh
All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS India Launch: Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS India Launch: Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
2020 Toyota Corolla Makes Its World Debut In China
2020 Toyota Corolla Makes Its World Debut In China
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Price Expectation
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Introduces Two New Value Added Services For Corporate Customers
Volkswagen Introduces Two New Value Added Services For Corporate Customers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, Kawasaki Vulcan S: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, Kawasaki Vulcan S: Price Comparison
Jawa Motorcycles: All You Need To Know
Jawa Motorcycles: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Electric Treo Three-Wheeler Launched; Prices Starts At Rs. 2.22 Lakh
Mahindra Electric Treo Three-Wheeler Launched; Prices Starts At Rs. 2.22 Lakh
BMW M2 Competition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 79.90 lakh
BMW M2 Competition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 79.90 lakh

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
View More
x
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 India Ride Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 India Ride Review
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities