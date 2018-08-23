New Cars and Bikes in India

VW In Talks To Sell Stake In Used Car Platform Heycar To Daimler

The Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker is seeking a 20 percent stake in talks that could culminate in a deal announcement next week, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed sources.

View Photos
VW's Heycar was founded last October and has around 300,000 cars on offer

Germany's Daimler is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Heycar hey.car, a used-car portal set up last year by its bigger German rival Volkswagen, a spokesman for Volkswagen Financial Services said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Vento

Ameo

Tiguan

Passat

Daimler declined to comment.

Advertisement

German business daily Handelsblatt was first to report on the talks.

The Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker is seeking a 20 percent stake in talks that could culminate in a deal announcement next week, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed sources.

Heycar was founded last October and has around 300,000 cars on offer, Handelsblatt said. It competes with German market leader mobile.de www.mobile.de and rival Autoscout.24 www.autoscout24.de, which is run by Scout24.

0 Comments

Autoscout, which is present in several European markets, had around 3 million active listings at the middle of the year, of which 1.2 million were in Germany.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
TAGS :
Volkswagen Daimler VW Daimler Deal

Latest News

VW In Talks To Sell Stake In Used Car Platform Heycar To Daimler
VW In Talks To Sell Stake In Used Car Platform Heycar To Daimler
VW Approached Self-Driving Startup Aurora
VW Approached Self-Driving Startup Aurora
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
Locally Assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 88,000
Locally Assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 88,000
TVS Radeon Launch Live Updates: Images, Prices, Features, Specifications
TVS Radeon Launch Live Updates: Images, Prices, Features, Specifications
Continental India Inaugurates New R&D Facility
Continental India Inaugurates New R&D Facility
Ducati Scrambler 1100: All You Need To Know
Ducati Scrambler 1100: All You Need To Know
Maruti Suzuki Jimny And Swift Sport Not Coming To India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny And Swift Sport Not Coming To India
2019 Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut; Gets New Look And Advanced Safety Tech
2019 Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut; Gets New Look And Advanced Safety Tech
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Accessories Revealed
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Accessories Revealed
Honda Amaze Crosses 30,000 Units In Just Three Months
Honda Amaze Crosses 30,000 Units In Just Three Months
Isuzu D-Max Pickups To Get More Expensive From September
Isuzu D-Max Pickups To Get More Expensive From September
Aston Martin To Recreate DB5 From James Bond's Goldfinger
Aston Martin To Recreate DB5 From James Bond's Goldfinger
No GST On Petrol, Diesel In Near Future As Centre, States Not In Favour
No GST On Petrol, Diesel In Near Future As Centre, States Not In Favour
Renault Teases New Arkana Crossover Ahead Of 2018 Moscow Motor Show Debut
Renault Teases New Arkana Crossover Ahead Of 2018 Moscow Motor Show Debut

Popular Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

88 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

99 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

23 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

46 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6,12,325 *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23,40,996 *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9,50,184 *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6,21,531 *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32,17,081 *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 35,08,996 *
View More
x
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
TVS Radeon Launch Live Updates: Images, Prices, Features, Specifications
TVS Radeon Launch Live Updates: Images, Prices, Features, Specifications
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Review
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Review
Isuzu D-Max Pickups To Get More Expensive From September
Isuzu D-Max Pickups To Get More Expensive From September
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities