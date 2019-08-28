Volvo XC90 To Come In A 4-Seater Excellence Trim In India; Launch Details Out

Volvo Auto India is all set to launch the XC90 Excellence variant in India on September 3, 2019. The Excellence option is only on offer in select markets and India gets to be one of them. The regular XC90 Inscription trim cabin is already pretty upscale, but the Excellence adds to that. So there's a lot more on offer and yes, you're quite literally in the lap of luxury. To begin with the XC90 Excellence comes with individual seats at the rear and this makes it a 4-seater which means there's a lot of space for anyone sitting at the rear. The seats can be reclined and adjusted electrically. There's a lot provided at the rear to pamper the passengers and this includes features like a massage function - which along with the rest of the seat functions (including ventilated cooling and seat heating) can be operated using a pop-up touchscreen that sits between the two seats.

The Volvo XC90 Excellence comes with a touchscreen for rear passengers and tray tables in the centre arm rest

Volvo also provides tray tables that can be folded out of the central arm rest. The arm rest also has a storage bin housed below it which contains charging and USB points. Between the seats is the in-car refrigerator where you can store and cool any beverage of your choice. The Excellence comes with its own exclusive set of crystal glasses and special champagne flute holders, that can be housed inside the fridge to keep them cool. Now, that's taking exclusivity to a whole new level. There is a holder between the seats to stick the specially designed flutes too.

The Volvo XC90 Excellence will be available in beige and black options for the cabin

Now with all these features at your disposal, you certainly want a bit of peace and quiet so what Volvo has done is put a glass partition between the cabin and the cargo area to make sure that the cabin is quiet and of course cooler. The cabin will be finished in two colours - black or beige. All these luxurious features will certainly cost you. Currently the XC90 lineup starts at around ₹ 80 lakh and goes up to ₹ 1.31 crore, we expect the XC90 Excellence to be priced at ₹ 1.2 crore.

