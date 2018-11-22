New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019

The company launched the plug-in Hybrid variant of the XC90 in India early this year priced at Rs. 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid could possibly see a price reduction following the local assembly.

Volvo Auto India today announced that it will start local assembly of the XC90 PHEV variant by the end of 2019. The company launched the plug-in Hybrid variant of the XC90 in India early this year and we told you all about it. It's currently priced at ₹ 1.25 crore (ex-showroom India).  It was in late 2017 that Volvo started assembling the XC90 in India and followed up it up by assembling the S90 at its Bengaluru plant. It was in September this year, that the company started to assemble the XC60 which has been a great seller for the company. The XC90 plug-in Hybrid adds on to this line-up.

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

The 7-seater Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription plug-in hybrid is visually similar to the T8 Hybrid Excellence variant, but it misses out on a few of the tech gizmos. The XC90 T8 Inscription plug-in hybrid comes with a 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, Bowers and Wilkins system, HUD, adaptive suspension, Nappa leather seats and ventilation function for the front passengers. Rest of the features remain the same in the XC90 T8 Inscription and is carried forward from the T8 Hybrid Excellence.

Now, the major change comes under the hood as the XC90 T8 Inscription gets a 2.0-litre, direct injection, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 320bhp and 240Nm of torque. Along with the electric motor however, the XC90 T8 Inscription generates 398bhp of max power and 640Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission, with the power getting transferred to the rear wheels through the electric motor while the front is powered by the petrol mill. With the help of the electric motor, the XC90 T8 Inscription can travel up to 32 kms on a single charge and can sprint from 0-100kmph in just under 6 seconds.

Volvo is offering the XC90 T8 Inscription with 6 drive modes - Save, Pure, Hybrid, Power, All-Wheel Drive and Off-Road. The electric motor can be charged with a power outlet of 110V or a 240V for about 12 hours or six hours depending on the outlet. Moreover, the XC90 T8 Inscription also gets the brake energy recuperation feature that charges the electric motor every time the brakes are applied. The company will offer two charging stations to the customers at no additional cost. These charging stations can charge the XC90 T8 Inscription in about 2.5-hours.

Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
