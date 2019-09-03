Volvo Auto India has brought its luxurious XC90 Excellence Lounge Console to the country priced at ₹ 1.42 crore (ex-showroom) and India is the first market that gets the new model. The Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console is the Swedish carmaker's iteration of opulence and replaces the standard seven-seater layout on the luxury SUV in favour of a three-seater version. The front passenger seat makes way for a multi-functional module that includes a rising leg-rest, a fold-away touchscreen and lockable storage compartments, and is offered in addition to the standard array of luxurious features that are available with the XC90 Excellence four-seater version. Volvo says the Excellence Lounge Console is 'a limited edition work of art'.

The new Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console takes the grandeur of the Excellence trim that is currently sold in India, a step further. The multi-function module can transform into a 17-inch touchscreen display, a table,a foot rest and also offer extra storage for personal items. The rear passenger is also pampered with the massage function and ventilated seats, all of which can be controlled by a touchscreen display between the two rear seats. There are tray tables too for the central armrest that also integrates USB charging points.

The XC90 Excellence Lounge Console also incorporates a refrigerator complete with bottle and glass holders, a heated/cooled cupholder and handmade crystal glasses made by famous Swedish glass maker Orrefors. The cabin gets covered in the best of Nappa leather coupled with high quality open-pore wood, and a whopping 20-speaker, 1400-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system. A nice touch is the Orrefors crystal gear shifter that adds to the luxurious appearance of the cabin.

All that opulence on the Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console continues to be propelled by the same T8 twin-engine. The 2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged motor develops 401 bhp and 640 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is paired with the engine that sends power to all four wheels via the AWD system.

The Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console is positioned above the Excellence trim and is limited in volumes. The luxury SUV does compete with a number of flagship sedans including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, as well as the upcoming Audi A8 L.

