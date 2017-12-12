Volvo XC60 India Launch Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Price

Volvo Auto India is all set to launch the all-new XC60 in India. This is the second-generation XC60 and was first showcased at the Geneva Auto Show earlier this year. This is the second Volvo SUV to have been built on the Scalable Product Architecture after the flagship XC90 SUV. The XC60 gets Volvo's signature Thor's Hammer LED headlamps and the familial Volvo face that we have earlier seen on the XC90 SUV and the beautiful S90 sedan. Like all other Volvos, XC60 gets a host of safety features which include steer assist functionality, oncoming lane mitigation, blind spot detection, pilot assist and the optional semi-autonomous driver assistance system.

Other goodies on the XC60 include the four-corner air suspension, which gives the SUV a supple ride. The interior too is typical of Volvo cars, clean, uncluttered and feels rich and elegant. We expect the price to be around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the XC60 SUV gets a 2.0-litre SUV diesel D5 engine which makes 233 bhp and 480 Nm and the engine comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new Volvo XC60 will continue to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Jaguar F-Pace.

