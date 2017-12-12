Volvo XC60 India Launch Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Price

The Volvo XC60 will be launched in India today. Do follow our live updates from the launch venue. We will have all the details from the venue brought to you in real-time.

Follow our live updates from the Volvo XC60 SUV Launch Event

Volvo Auto India is all set to launch the all-new XC60 in India. This is the second-generation XC60 and was first showcased at the Geneva Auto Show earlier this year. This is the second Volvo SUV to have been built on the Scalable Product Architecture after the flagship XC90 SUV. The XC60 gets Volvo's signature Thor's Hammer LED headlamps and the familial Volvo face that we have earlier seen on the XC90 SUV and the beautiful S90 sedan. Like all other Volvos, XC60 gets a host of safety features which include steer assist functionality, oncoming lane mitigation, blind spot detection, pilot assist and the optional semi-autonomous driver assistance system.

Other goodies on the XC60 include the four-corner air suspension, which gives the SUV a supple ride. The interior too is typical of Volvo cars, clean, uncluttered and feels rich and elegant. We expect the price to be around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the XC60 SUV gets a 2.0-litre SUV diesel D5 engine which makes 233 bhp and 480 Nm and the engine comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new Volvo XC60 will continue to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Jaguar F-Pace.

Dec 12, 2017
Volvo XC60 Engine
The Volvo XC60 in India will get a 2.0-litre D5 diesel engine which makes 233 bhp and 480 Nm. It comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It will be rivalling the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and the Mercedes-Benz GLE.
Dec 12, 2017
Volvo XC60 Review
The Volvo XC60 will be launched in a short while from now. But, the good news is that we have already driven the new XC60 earlier this month. Was it impressive? Read our review to find out.
Dec 12, 2017
Volvo XC60 Platform
The Volvo XC60 is built on the company's Scalable Product Architecture platform or the SPA. It is the third Volvo model to be built on this platform after the flagship XC90 SUV and the beautiful S90 sedan.
Dec 12, 2017
Good morning dear readers! We are all set to see Volvo Auto India launch the XC60 SUV today. The launch event will start in a short while. But, till then, we will get you up to speed about the all-new Volvo XC60, which is a rather good-looking SUV. Let's dive right in!

51.69 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
