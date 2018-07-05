Volvo XC60 India Assembly To Begin In Q2 FY 2019

Volvo Car India has announced that it will start assembling the new-generation XC60 at its facility in Bengaluru in the second quarter of FY 2019. It was in late 2017 that Volvo started assembling the XC90 first and followed up by starting to assemble the S90 sedan. So, before September 2018 comes to an end, Volvo will start assembling the XC60 SUV as well. Talking about the XC60, it has been really successful for Volvo in India ever since it was launched in late 2017, contributing 25 per cent to the overall sales of Volvo in India since its launch.

But the big question is, will the local assembling bring about a drop in the price of the Volvo XC60? Probably not, because despite the fact that the XC60 was a CBU, it was priced rather competitively with regards to the competition and with the SUV soon set to become a CKD, the company will be in a position to recover costs.

The second-generation XC60 won the Car Of The Year award this year and also won the Japan Car Of The Year as well. It gets a 2-litre four cylinder diesel engine that makes 235 bhp and about 480 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed transmission which sends power to all the wheels. At present, the Volvo XC60 is priced at ₹ 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

