Volvo XC60 And V60 Polestar Unveiled

The new Polestar XC60 and V60 are based on the T8 variants on their standard models.

The Volvo XC60 Polestar is based on the standard T8 variant.

  • The Polestar models are based on the standard T8 variants.
  • They are powered by the same 2.0-litre engine which produces more power.
  • Design changes on the outside are subtle.

Volvo has unveiled the performance-oriented Polestar version of the XC60 and V60. Both the cars are plug-in hybrid models and are based on the standard T8 variants, however, will be faster. They are powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor which is tuned to churn out 415 bhp (15 bhp more) and 669 Nm of peak torque (33 Nm more) and the engine is coupled with an electric motor. The Polestar powered XC60 and V60 are quicker to triple-digit speeds and can clock 100 kmph in less than 5 seconds.

Also Read: Volvo Cars India Recorded 25 Per Cent Growth in FY 2018-19

On the outside, there isn't much to distinguish the Polestar XC60 and V60 from their standard models. The major changes include new 10-spoke alloy wheels, gloss black grille, exaggerated wheel arches and of course, the Polestar moniker. The cabin of the new Polestar models is finished in Charcoal shade. The front seats have got enhanced bolstering for better support and seatbelts get the typical Polestar Gold finish.

0 Comments

The Volvo XC60 is already on sale in India but we don't have any final word about the V60. Also, Volvo has not revealed any details about the launch of the Polestar models yet.

