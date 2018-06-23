Volvo XC40 Will Be The Company's First Full Electric Model

Volvo recently took the wraps off the new-generation S60 sedan in USA and on the side lines of the event, Volvo design chief, Thomas Ingenlath, has confirmed that the first ever fully electric model from Volvo will be the XC40. He also confirmed that the next generation XC90 will also have a fully electric model in the line-up. The Volvo XC40 EV will be unveiled after Polestar (Volvo's electric performance sub-brand) reveals its second fully electric car in 2019. Both SUVs, the Volvo XC40 EV and the new-gen Volvo XC90 will be manufactured at the South Carolina plant in USA.

The XC40 EV could go into production in 2021 and could possibly have a total range of approximately 500 kilometres on a single charge. Of course, at this moment, it is all hearsay. The company has said that it will be aim to have 50 per cent of its sales contributed by electrified vehicles by 2025. Also, from 2019 onwards, every Volvo car model will have an electrified variant on offer which could either be a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid or have a battery-electric powertrain. Future Volvo models will not have a diesel engine option either.

Thomas Ingenlath also said that at present Volvo will focus on manufacturing electrified versions of existing models rather than working on brand new electric vehicles ground up. Volvo has also said that it will be using at least 25 per cent recycled plastic in each of its cars from 2025 onwards. Volvo is one manufacturer which aims at going green at full speed.

