Volvo XC40 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Audi Q3 vs BMW X1: Price Comparison

With the launch of the new Volvo XC40, the Swedish car manufacturer has finally entered the premium compact SUV space in India. A segment which is being ruled by three big names - the Audi Q3, the BMW X1, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. Now we have already told how all these four SUVs fare against each other, both on paper, as well as in real-world conditions, and you can read our comparison review to know which SUV won. But, which one makes more sense in terms of pricing? Well, let's find out.

(The Volvo XC40 has the best NVH levels in its class)

Now, the Volvo XC40 has been launched at an introductory price of ₹ 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is currently offered in only one top-end variant - the R-Design trim, and only one engine option - the 2.0-litre D4 diesel engine. So, taking only the diesel trims of its rivals into consideration, the Audi Q3 diesel is offered in three trim options - 30 TDI Premium AT FWD, 35TDI quattro Premium Plus, and 35TDI quattro Technology, which are priced at ₹ 36.53 lakh, ₹ 39.68 lakh and ₹ 42.88 lakh, respectively. The BMW X1, at the same time, is also offered in only diesel engine options but the SUV comes in three variants - Expedition priced at ₹ 34.50 lakh, xLine priced at ₹ 38.50 lakh, and the M Sport which is priced at ₹ 44.50 lakh. In comparison, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is the least expensive of all and is offered in three variants, 200 d Style, 200 d Sport and 200 d 4Matic, the SUV is priced at ₹ 31.79 lakh, ₹ 35.10 lakh and ₹ 38.10 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, India).

(2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA is the least expensive among its rivals)

Volvo XC40 vs Rivals Price Comparison (ex-showroom, India)

Models Variants Advertisement Price Mercedes-Benz GLA Style ₹ 31.79 lakh Sport ₹ 35.10 lakh 4Matic ₹ 38.10 lakh Volvo XC40 R-Design ₹ 39.90 lakh BMW X1 Expedition ₹ 34.50 lakh xLine ₹ 38.50 lakh M Sport ₹ 44.50 lakh Audi Q3 Premium AT ₹ 36.53 lakh Premium Plus quattro ₹ 39.68 lakh Technology quattro ₹ 42.88 lakh

(The BMW X1 is the sportiest amongst its rivals in terms of driving dynamics)

Clearly, the most relevant out of all there models is the new Volvo XC40 and despite being offered in only one trim option, the SUV is loaded with several premium and comfort features, making it, if not better, at least at par with the top-of-the-line variants of all its rivals. Also, the XC40 is the only option that comes with all the right SUV proportions, while the other three also function in the crossover territory and it's the Mercedes GLA is the most crossover-like model. Furthermore, the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA are all up for an update in 2019, while the X1 is set to receive a facelift, the other two models are up for a generation upgrade. All four SUVs get all-wheel-drive, standard on the XC40, optional on the other three.

(Audi Q3 feels a bit short-handed in terms of features, compared to the XC40)

Now, pricing-wise, the Mercedes GLA is undoubtedly the most pocket-friendly, whereas if you are looking for a driver's car and are willing to pay a bit more then you can't go wrong with the BMW X1. The Audi Q3, however, does feel a bit short-handed when compared to the features its rivals offer, especially the XC40. Now, even though these three models continue to make a strong case from themselves, the XC40 leads the way both in terms of the interiors and the feature offerings. The XC40 gets an almost all-digital dashboard equipped with a 9-inch Sensus infotainment system that gets both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a smart driver assistance programme equipped with Pilot Assist, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Run-Off-Road protection. In conclusion, being offered in just one top-spec variant that is priced closer to the mid-spec variants of its rivals, the Volvo XC40 clearly makes a lot of sense as an overall package in this price range.

