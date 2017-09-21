Volvo XC40 Unveiled; Will Launch In India In 2018

Volvo has showcased the much anticipated XC40 and well, it's as close to the concept that was showcased before. The XC40 is the smallest and the most affordable XC model in the Swedish carmaker's line-up and will go on sale in the international markets later this year or latest by early 2018. India, however, will get the new XC40 SUV sooner than expected and the car will launched in the first half of 2018.

Also Read: Volvo XC40: All You Need To Know

"The XC40 is our first entry in the small SUV segment, broadening the appeal of the Volvo brand and moving it in a new direction," said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive. "It represents a fresh, creative and distinctive new member of the Volvo line-up.

(The 2018 Volvo XC40 previews more 40 series models that will come from the company)

The XC40 sits below the recently introduced new-gen Volvo XC60 in the company's model line-up and will share a host of styling cues and features with its older sibling. However, it's based on a completely different platform than its elder cousins. Unlike the XC90 and XC60 which are based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, the all-new Volvo XC40 is built on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which the company shares with its Chinese parent company Geely.

Though not on the same platform, the XC40 will borrow a host of features from both the XC60 and the XC90. Some of the safety features on offer in the Volvo XC40 will be run-off protection and mitigation, cross-traffic alert, auto-brakes, 360 degree camera and a semi-autonomous pilot assist system as well. It comes with a 5-seater cabin layout which has been designed in line with the current Volvo models. So, you'll get Volvo's signature vertical touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard, three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, comfortable upholstery wrapped in premium leather and more.

(The 2018 XC40's interior is inspired from the Volvo's bigger models)

From the start of production, the XC40 will be available with a D4 diesel or a T5 petrol four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain. Further powertrain options, including a hybridised as well as a pure electric version, will be added later. The XC40 will also be the first Volvo model to be available with Volvo's new 3-cylinder engine.

(The new Volvo XC40 is based on the new modular CMA platform)

Volvo claims that the XC40 offers a clutter-free cabin designed with multiple smart and functional storage compartments. For instance, the car's door pockets have been designed so that they can even hold an average size laptop, tablet, and a couple of bottles. Volvo has moving speakers from the door and developing a world-first, air-ventilated dashboard-mounted subwoofer. The centre console will also feature a smartphone holder, a trash bin, compartment for tissues and more. The XC40 will go up against the likes of the Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.