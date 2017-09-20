Volvo XC40 To Make Its Global Debut: All You Need To Know

Volvo's newest SUV, the XC40 is finally set to make its global debut. The smallest and the most affordable XC model in the Swedish carmaker's line-up, the all-new Volvo XC40 will go on sale in the international markets later this year or latest by early 2018. India, however, is likely to get the new XC40 SUV only in the second half of 2018. The SUV will sit below the recently introduced new-gen Volvo XC60 in the company's model line-up and will share a host styling cues and features with its older sibling. While we will be bringing you all the details from its world premiere, for now here's all you need to know about the all-new Volvo XC40.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Official Images Leaked Ahead of Debut

Unlike the XC90 and XC60 which are based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, the all-new Volvo XC40 is built on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which the company shares with its Chinese parent company Geely. Despite being built on a different platform, the Volvo XC40 adopts the design language of the XC90 and the XC60 like the grille design, Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked LED taillamps, and the silhouette as well. Also Read: Volvo XC40 Teased In New Video; Official Reveal Soon Volvo 40.1 Concept The production version of the Volvo XC40 is largely identical to the 40.1 concept, which as showcased early this year. Having said that, there are some considerable differences in the production model as well, which gets conventional door handles and ORVMs, instead of cameras that worked as the side and rearview mirrors in the concept. The Volvo XC40 will also borrow a bunch of safety features from the XC60 and XC90. Some of the safety features on offer in the upcoming Volvo XC40 will be run-off protection and mitigation, cross-traffic alert, auto-brakes, 360 degree camera and a semi-autonomous pilot assist system as well. Also Read: Volvo XC40 To Get Safety Systems From The XC60 And XC90 Volvo XC40 gets vertically stacked LED taillamps shaped like boomerang The XC40 will come with a 5-seater cabin layout which has been designed in line with the current Volvo models. So, you'll get Volvo's signature vertical touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard, three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, comfortable upholstery wrapped in premium leather and more. Volvo has claimed that the new XC40 will offer a clutter-free cabin designed with multiple smart and functional storage compartments. For instance, the car's door pockets have been designed so that they can even hold an average size laptop, tablet, and a couple of bottles. Volvo has moving speakers from the door and developing a world-first, air-ventilated dashboard-mounted subwoofer. The centre console will also feature a smartphone holder, a trash bin, compartment for tissues and more. Volvo XC40 cabin features Other smart storage options include a foldaway hook to secure small shopping or take away bags. front seats with storage space under the seat to keep a mini tablet or other smaller items, slots for credit and service cards that can be neatly inserted into the dashboard, a fold-up boot divider with two hooks to help secure shopping bags or other luggage, along with four load hooks among others. Under the hood, the upcoming Volvo XC40 will feature a range of three and four-cylinder engines in both petrol and diesel iterations along with a plug-in hybrid as well. We'll come to know the actual specification of the car only when Volvo reveals the car so keep watching this space for more updates on the new Volvo XC40. Upon its launch, the Volvo XC40 will complete with the likes of Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and the newly introduced Jaguar E-Pace.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.