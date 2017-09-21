Volvo XC40 To Launch In India In The First Half Of 2018

The all-new Volvo XC40 was has been unveiled. It is the smallest, most compact SUV from Volvo ever and the company believes that the XC40 will be a volumes generator as far as sales is concerned. The XC40 takes quite a few design cues from its elder siblings such as the XC60 and the XC90. The grille up front and the Thor's Hammer headlamps being some of the elements! The difference is that the XC40 is built on Volvo's CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform as opposed to the SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) platform on which the XC60 and the XC90 are built. The good news is that Volvo has a tentative timeline of launching the XC40 in India before the first of 2018 draws to a close. In Europe, the Volvo XC40 will hit the roads early next year.

The Volvo XC40 gets a host of safety features and equipment such as Pilot Assist System, City Safety, Run-off road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with Brake Support and so on. The company has also worked quite a lot on the interior. For example, care has been taken to provide multiple cubby holes and storage spaces along with inductive (wireless) charging for phones and a removable waste bin as well.

(The company is yet to finalise the engine and transmission options for India)

This is the first time that Volvo will have three new SUVs in its global line-up with the XC90, new XC60 and now the brand-new XC40. For Europe, the Volvo XC40 will have a D4 diesel engine along with a T5 petrol engine with Drive-E powertrain. In future, the company will also introduce a hybrid as well as a fully electric powertrain. The company is yet to finalise the engine and transmission options for India. Volvo also plans to introduce a new 3-cylinder engine on the XC40. The production of the Volvo XC40 will start in company's Ghent Plant in Belgium from November 2018. The company has already started taking bookings for the same, in Europe of course.

