Volvo XC40 To Get Safety Systems From The XC60 And XC90

The soon-to-be-launched Volvo XC40 will get all the safety features and equipment from its elder siblings, the XC60 and the XC90. The car will be unveiled later this month.

The Volvo XC40 will have all the safety features that the XC60 and XC90 have

Highlights

  • The Volvo XC40 will be unveiled globally later this month
  • It will have a variety of petrol and diesel engines
  • The XC40 will also have a plug-in hybrid model as well

Volvo is all set to unveil the XC40 SUV this month. This will be the first ever Volvo SUV built on the compact modular architecture (CMA) and also the first ever compact SUV from the Swedish company. Volvo will be offering a host of technologies and equipment on the XC40, which is already present in its elder siblings, which are the XC60 and the XC90. Some of the safety features on offer in the upcoming Volvo XC40 will be run-off protection and mitigation, cross-traffic alert, auto-brakes, 360 degree camera and a semi-autonomous pilot assist system as well. All these features and tech make the XC40 one of the most capable models in the segment. As far as engine options are concerned, Volvo will offer a range of petrol and diesel engines along with a plug-in hybrid variant as well.

Volvo

Volvo Cars
volvo xc40

(Volvo XC40 features)

"The XC40 is our first car in this rapidly growing segment and has a clear focus on navigating today's hectic city environments. Building on Volvo's heritage as the leader in safety, the new XC40 will offer the best possible safety standards combined with an easy-to-use interface and convenient connected services," said Hakan Samuelsson, president and chief executive, Volvo Auto India.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Spotted Testing

volvo xc40(Volvo XC40 Sensus infotainment system)

The Volvo XC40 will be getting the connected Sensus Infotainment system, which is the large, vertical touchscreen on the dashboard that controls almost all the functions inside the car. Volvo says that the Sensus interface is pretty easy to use and intuitive as well. The car will have smartphone integration in the form of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay too.

