Volvo has launched the XC40 T4 R-Design petrol variant in India at ₹ 39.9 lakh, ex-showroom, India. The smallest Scandinavian SUV is now BS6 compliant and is underpinned by the same compact modular architecture (CMA) platform that underpins a range of Volvo cars. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder powering the XC40 has been upgraded to meet the stringent emission norms that will come into effect from April 2020. The motor puts out 187 bhp and 300Nm of peak Torque and is mated to the eight-speed Geartronic gearbox driving the front wheels.

The XC40 is based on Volvo's compact modular architecture (CMS) platform.

Speaking about the launch, Charles Frump- Managing Director, Volvo Cars India said, "The XC40 T4 R-Design is our first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. XC40 is the first ever luxury car to win the 'Premium Car Award 2019 by ICOTY'. It is also the 'European Car of the Year 2018'. Our attractive pricing for the R-Design will gain a lot of traction for this variant. We are conscious of the customer's preferences in features and made this entry level variant fully loaded."

The Volvo XC40 looks quite sporty in the dual-tone body colour.

The XC40 initially made its way to India last year and still is the newest model in the luxury compact SUV segment. It looks quite sporty in the dual-tone body colour and the long bonnet along with an upright, on the face nose give it a proper SUV stance. Moreover, elements like a piano black grille flanked by sleek Thor hammer headlamps adds to the bold appearance. The cabin is draped in soft-touch leather seats and the dashboard has piano black and aluminium inserts around the touchscreen with aluminum inserts.

The Volvo XC40 gets a vertically stacked 12.3-inch touchscreen on the inside and comes with a host of radar based safety and drive assist features.

The XC40 is also loaded to the brim with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a luxury brand. It gets a 12.3-inch vertically stacked touchscreen with smartphone connectivity features, Harmon/Kardon 14 speaker 600W surround system with a dash-mounted woofer, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging for smart phones, dual-zone climate control, instrument cluster with 9-inch MID touchscreen, distance alert, rear and front park assist, diamond cut alloy wheel and powered tailgate with hands-free operation. Moreover, the XC40 also segment-first radar based safety and driver assist system like city safety with steering assist which can operate at speeds up to 50 kmph, adaptive cruise control, lane mitigation, driver alerts, run-off road protection, roll stability control and seven airbags.

The next-generation GLA has been unveiled globally and is equally equipped to give the XC40 a tough competition, while the next-generation and BMW X1 and Audi Q3 have a long time in coming. That said, none of the three rivals are expected in India before 2021 which pretty much gives the XC40 an edge.

