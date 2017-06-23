Volvo XC40 Spotted Testing Again; Might Break Cover At Frankfurt

If anything, the recent times have shown us that Volvo is getting more aggressive in terms of its product strategy. After the launch of the Volvo XC90 and the S90, the Swedish carmaker recently pulled the wraps off the all-new Volvo XC60 at the Geneva Motor Show and now it's gearing up for the first ever Volvo XC40 crossover. The all-new XC40, which appears to be on the last leg of testing, was recently spotted in Spain. Slated to break cover later this year, we expect the new Volvo XC40 to make its public debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

The upcoming XC40 will share similar styling as the XC90 and XC60, but will be smaller

Now, this is not the first time that the Volvo XC40 has been spotted testing this year. In fact, it was just a couple of months back that we shared the first set of spy images of the car, followed by images of the car's cabin which were leaked last month and now we have come across more detailed images of the XC40. During all the occasions the test mules were heavily camouflaged, but judging by the pictures we could see that that XC40 shares several of its styling bits with its older cousins - the XC90 and the XC60. For instance, the XC40 comes with a very similar front end, equipped with the signature Thor's Hammer style LED daytime running lights and the chrome grille.

The 2018 Volvo XC40 will be based on the new CMA platform

Despite the similarities in styling, the XC40 largely differs from the former SUVs when it comes to platform. The XC40 is built on the company's new CMA platform instead of the SPA that underpins the XC90 and XC60. In fact, the XC40 will be the first model to ride on this newly developed architecture, which makes it all the more important for the company.

The XC40 will offer a 5-seater cabin layout which has been designed in line with the current Volvo models. Volvo's signature vertical touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage on the dashboard while the three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel has been redesigned. The interior materials look premium, something that you would expect from a Volvo, and the contoured seats appear to be a nice place to be in. There is a wide centre armrest for the driver and co-passenger and several cubby holes as well.

The XC40 could make it to India to take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3

Powertrain wise, Volvo XC40 will feature a range of three and four-cylinder engines in both petrol and diesel iterations along with a plug-in hybrid as well. We will come to know the actual specifications only when the car is unveiled.



Spy Image Source: Motor1