Volvo XC40 Rakes Up 200 Orders Within 15 Days Of Launch

The Volvo XC40 was launched earlier this month to a price of ₹ 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the premium SUV is certainly one of the best products in its segment. In fact, the XC40 also won the premium SUV shootout against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and the Audi Q3. Customers too have found a fancy for the small Volvo SUV that has raked up to 200 orders within 15 days of launch. In addition to receiving an overwhelming response, the automaker also announced two new variants of the XC40 - Inscription and Momentum priced at ₹ 39.90 lakh and 43.90 lakh respectively. The R-Design version that was introduced with an introductory price tag is now available at ₹ 42.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

The Volvo XC40 most like an SUV with its tall stance and flared wheel arches. The R-Design variant that was introduced adds a sporty touch to the offering with the gloss black finished grille, smoked headlamps, dual-tone black roof and blackened pillars. The Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights still continue to look sharp and add presence to the overall stature of Volvos. For those wanting a bit more chrome on their wheels, the new Inscription and Momentum variants offer a luxurious touch to the appearance of the SUV.

The Volvo XC40 is rich on features with each variant getting a panoramic sunroof, front radar, leather upholstery, Hill Descent Control, reverse camera, virtual instrument cluster and a lot more. All variants of the Volvo XC40 also get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The premium variants of the SUV also come with wireless phone charging, a 13 speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and more. The SUV gets seven airbags as standard.

Power on the Volvo XC40 comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine tuned for 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV comes with a Haldex All Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.

