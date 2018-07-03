Volvo XC40: Price Expectation In India

The new Volvo XC40 is the smallest offering from the carmaker in the XC range

The all-new Volvo XC40 premium compact SUV is finally set to go on sale in India tomorrow, on July 4. First unveiled at the LA Auto Show in December 2017, the XC40 will be the smallest offering from Volvo in the XC range and it will compete in India with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and the Audi Q3. We have already driven both, the global-spec model, as well as the India-spec model, and have told you everything that there is to know about the Volvo XC40, except for the price of the SUV, which will be announced at the launch event. Here's what we expect the new Volvo XC40 will be priced at.

The Volvo XC40 gets the family look and the now customary Thor's-hammer DRL

Now, while globally Volvo offers the XC40 in three trim options - Momentum, R-Design and Inscription, India will get only one variant and one engine option, which will be the R-Design trim. The engine, on the other hand, will be a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, in-line, twin turbo motor capable of producing 187 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm. Globally, Volvo also offers a new petrol engine. Now, Volvo has always managed to price its single-variant models quite competitively, in a way that the price tag is close to the mid-variant of its rivals, while offering top-of-the-line features. So, in those regards, we expect the new Volvo XC40 to be priced in India around ₹ 40 lakh.

The Volvo XC40 gets a generous 211 mm of ground clearance

Unlike the Inscription variant, which is commonly seen among Volvo cars in India, the R-Design trim comes with a lot of sporty character. So, visually you'll see that the SUV comes with a bunch of exterior black treatment for the grille, the smoked headlamps, and then there is the black roof with blackened A-pillars which is standard for all colour tones. The SUV also gets the carmaker's signature Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights, a sporty set of dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, black ORVMs and a vertically oriented smoked LED taillamps.

The cabin of the Volvo XC40 gets a Lava treatment which makes it look a bit more spacious

The interior of the Volvo XC40 features premium black upholstery with lava carpeting and door inserts, adding a contrast to the cabin. The dashboard holds a seamless 9-inch Sensus system that gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The three-spoke steering wheel gets leather stitching and even the gear knob gets it, as it is standard in the R-Design trim. The gear knob too gets leather stitching and blends right in with the premium feel. The SUV also offers and Wireless Phone Charging, a Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, and the virtual instrument cluster - all as standard.

