Volvo XC40 Official Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Just days ahead of the global premiere of the Volvo XC40, official images of the crossover-SUV have leaked online. Slated to debut later this week, on September 21, the all-new Volvo XC40 will sit below the new-generation XC60 SUV and will be the smallest and most affordable SUV in the company's line-up. Apparently, Volvo's Hungarian arm accidentally released the product video of the XC40, which was quickly picked up by internet scavengers. Based on the images the production version of the XC40 is largely similar to the concept model which was showcased early this year.

The production version of the Volvo XC40 is largely identical to the 40.1 concept

The Volvo XC40 is built on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform and visually is in line with the Swedish carmaker's latest design language. Up front the XC40 comes with a blackened grille similar to the one seen on the Volvo V90 Cross Country, Thor's Hammer shaped LED daytime running lights, a muscular bonnet and beefy bumper with a wide central grille and black horizontal enclosures for foglamps. Like most modern SUVs, the XC40 also employees a floating roof design with a blackened roof, which will probably be offered only with the top-end trim. The XC40 also features sporty 5-spoke alloy wheels, plastic underbody cladding, roof-mounted spoiler. Like all Volvo SUVs, the XC40 also gets vertically stacked LED taillamps, which are in the shape of a boomerang.

Volvo XC40 gets vertically stacked LED taillamps

The new images also reveal the cabin design of the XC40, which we have already seen in a couple of spy images that were surfaced some time back. The dashboard is dominated by a large vertical touchscreen infotainment display with few control dials and buttons below. Other cabin features include premium leather interior and upholstery, three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, futuristic instrument cluster and more. Furthermore, Volvo has also included a smartly designed cabin layout with multiple storage compartments for everything that you carry in your car on daily basis. For instance, the car's door pockets have been designed so that they can even hold an average size laptop, tablet, and a couple of bottles.

Volvo XC40 cabin features

Some of the safety features on offer in the upcoming Volvo XC40 will be run-off protection and mitigation, cross-traffic alert, auto-brakes, a 360-degree camera and a semi-autonomous pilot assist system as well.

Under the hood, the upcoming Volvo XC40 will feature a range of three and four-cylinder engines in both petrol and diesel iterations along with a plug-in hybrid as well. We'll come to know the actual specification of the car only when Volvo reveals the car so keep watching this space for more updates on the new Volvo XC40.

