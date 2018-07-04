Volvo XC40: Key Features Explained In Detail

Since its debut last year, the new Volvo XC40 has been the talk of the town. And why not! The new XC40 is the smallest SUV offering from the Scandinavian carmaker and now, finally, it is in India. Volvo has aggressively priced the new XC40 at ₹ 39.99 lakh, putting it directly in the field with its other rivals. The biggest advantage that the XC40 has is, perhaps, it is the newest model to enter the now stagnant premium compact SUV segment, which is ruled by the BMW X1, the Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. Moreover, the XC40 is more dynamic, elegant in its design language, and has a fully loaded features list that is standard. We break down the key features on the new Volvo XC40 for you.

(The Volvo XC40 is the newest entrant in the premium compact SUV segment)

Exterior Features

The Volvo XC40 is the newest and the smallest SUV offering from the company, yet the design language is completely new and not carried forward from its elder siblings. According to Volvo, the new XC40 is true to its own design as the company wanted to the premium compact SUV to be unique in its own way. The new XC40 is the first model on Volvo Cars' new modular vehicle architecture (CMA), which will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 series, including fully electrified vehicles. The new platform is co-developed within Geely, and provides the company with the necessary economies of scale for this segment.

(The Volvo XC40 gets the family look and the now customary Thor's-hammer DRL)

Available in the fully-loaded R-Design package, the new XC40 gets the signature sunken gloss black front grille and front and rear lower bumper sections, a black roof and door mirrors, and dual integrated exhaust pipes. Ohh, and don't forget the famous Thor's headlamps with daylight running lights (DRLs). The hood gets a subtle sculpted line that goes along its sporty design. In profile, the company has included the XC40 with the 18-inch diamond cut/matt black alloy wheels as standard, which gives the XC40 an aggressive stance and a ground clearance of 211mm. The R-Design badging on the C-pillar is a cool touch, we must say. At the rear, the new XC40 gets the vertical headlamps, and while it is the same you get in any other Volvo XC, the C-shape for indicator is quite youthful to look at. The Volvo badge runs across the boot lid, while the XC40 and the D4 badge are on either side.

(The Volvo XC40 gets a generous 211 mm of ground clearance)

Interior Features

The sporty design from the exterior follows on the inside as well. The new XC40 gets the vertically flowing 9-inch Sensus system carried forward from the XC60 and the XC90. However, the interface and movement is much smoother now and most of the functions of the car are carried out from here. Apart from this, you also get rotary knobs below the screen, which controls your air conditioning functions. The steering wheel is a three spoke system with leather stitching and the R-Design badge at the bottom. The gear knob, too, gets leather stitching as standard, courtesy the R-Design package.

(The cabin of the Volvo XC40 gets a Lava treatment which makes it look a bit more spacious)

The new XC40 also offers tons of storage space as the front passengers has too many options to keep the water bottles. As the company believes in a clutter free design, Volvo has also introduced new smart storage solutions designed to reduce clutter in the vehicle, like the under seat drawers for easy access to wallets or parking cards, a trash bin for common clutter and roomier door bins. Moreover, you also get a wireless charging pad, included in the front storage compartment, reducing the need for stray cables.

(The Volvo XC40 comes with features like Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Wireless Phone Charging)

Convenience Features

Volvo has paid close attention to detail, as the new XC40 gets the panoramic sunroof as well along with integrated LED mood lighting, that can be color adjusted to match the mood or temperature the driver desires. It also gets wireless QI mobile phone charging and Bluetooth connectivity, and a dedicated cell phone storage space frees up cup holders and other areas commonly used by customers to store their phone. Moreover, you also get an air-ventilated woofer that is located behind the dashboard. This allows for more storage in the door panels without sacrificing stereo sound in the cabin.

(Volvo XC40 Cabin)

Volvo is known for the world-class safety features, and that continues in the new XC40 as well. The safety and driver assistance features offered on the XC40 include Volvo's semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system, the latest generation of City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with auto brake and the 360 degree camera that helps drivers manoeuvre the car into tight parking spaces.

(Volvo XC40 Sensus infotainment system)

Powertrain

For India, the Volvo XC40 will come in only the diesel option. The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder D4 diesel engine churns out max power of 187 bhp @ 4,000 rpm, while the peak torque of 400NM kicks in at around 1,750-2,400 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission that powers all the four wheels, while the Haldex AWD system comes as standard equipment.

(The 2.0-litre diesel engine is powerful enough to do the job)

The Volvo XC40 is more about enjoying the pleasure of city or highway driving rather than on a race track. However, if you still want to know, then the XC40 can do 0-100kmph in 7.2 seconds, with a top speed of 211kmph.

Competition

The main rivals of the new Volvo XC40 are the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. While the XC40 undercuts the X1 and the Q3, the GLA is the most affordable of the lot. However, in terms of driving pleasure, the XC40 has the upper hand, considering the fact the rivals have not been updated for quite some time now and the age has started to show on them.

(The Volvo V40 - the new benchmark in the luxury compact SUV segment)

