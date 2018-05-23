Volvo XC40 India Launch Details Revealed

Volvo is all set to launch its smallest offering in the SUV segment in India - the XC40. Volvo had first revealed the XC40 in September 2017 and back then we'd told you that the car will come to India. It's now official and we'll see the car being launched in India in the first week of July 2018. The XC40 is the smallest and the most affordable XC model in the Swedish carmaker's line-up and is already on sale in the international markets. The XC40 will take the CBU route to India but expect prices to be competitive like all of the Volvo models that have been launched this year.

Volvo XC40 ₹ 30 - 40 Lakh * ( Expected Price )

The XC40 sits below the recently introduced new-gen Volvo XC60 in the company's model line-up and will share a host of styling cues and features with its older sibling. However, it's based on a completely different platform than its elder cousins. Unlike the XC90 and XC60 which are based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, the all-new Volvo XC40 is built on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which the company shares with its Chinese parent company Geely.

The Volvo XC40 comes with a 5-seat layout

Though not on the same platform, the XC40 will borrow a host of features from both the XC60 and the XC90. Some of the safety features on offer and which will be standard are panoramic sunroof, 9-inch infotainment system and the Harman Kardon music system. There's also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer. There's hill start assist and descent control as well. It comes with a 5-seater cabin layout which has been designed in line with the current Volvo models. So, you'll get Volvo's signature vertical touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard, three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, comfortable upholstery wrapped in premium leather and more.

India will only get the 2-litre diesel D4 engine first

Under the hood, is a 2-litre, 4 cylinder unit good enough for 187 bhp, while the torque developed by the car is 400 Nm. The Haldex AWD system is also part of standard equipment. There's an 8-speed automatic transmission that powers all the four wheels. Once launched the Volvo XC40 will go up against the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

