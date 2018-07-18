Volvo XC40 Achieves Five Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

According to the data released by European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the new Volvo XC40 has received a five star rating in the latest crash test results. The Volvo XC40 scored 97 per cent for adult occupant protection, putting it amongst the top five cars for this aspect of safety tested by Euro NCAP in the last three years. With this, the XC40 joins its larger siblings in the 60 and 90 series as one of the safest cars on the roads.

"The new XC40 is one of the safest cars on the market," said Malin Ekholm, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre. "It comes standard with the largest offering of safety technology of any small SUVs, helping drivers detect and avoid collisions, remain safely in their lane and reduce the impact of accidentally running off the road."

The 5 star #VolvoXC40 scores 97% for adult occupant protection, putting it amongst the top five cars for this aspect of safety tested by #EuroNCAP in the last three years. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/9QUwGgrCDW #ForSaferCars pic.twitter.com/nqg5viWplJ — Euro NCAP (@EuroNCAP) July 18, 2018

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General, Euro NCAP said, "It's good to see that manufacturers in the premium sector are responding to our tough new requirements introduced in 2018 by fitting technologies that will save lives."

The new Volvo XC40 joins the likes of the XC60, the S90 and V90 in making history for Volvo Cars as the first manufacturer to hold all top three car rankings in Euro NCAP's Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) tests - AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban and AEB Pedestrian. The four Volvo cars are the only cars to have achieved perfect scores in all three AEB categories.

The Volvo S90 and Volvo V90 scored highly at the Euro NCAP 2017 Best in Class awards, achieving 95 per cent in Adult Occupant category and 93 per cent in Safety Assist category.

